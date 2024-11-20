Advertisement
  4. MLB trade: Rays acquire RHP Eric Orze, send OF Jose Siri to the New York Mets

Eric Himmelheber
Eric Orze looks to revitalize his career after a rough few appearances in the majors as the Mets acquire a veteran outfielder.
Eric Orze looks to revitalize his career after a rough few appearances in the majors as the Mets acquire a veteran outfielder.
The Tampa Bay Rays traded outfielder Jose Siri (29) to the New York Mets in exchange for pitcher Eric Orze (27) on Tuesday.

The Mets looked to fill a hole in their outfield with the acquisition of Siri, adding a little more pop to their lineup. The four-year veteran hit 18 home runs with 47 RBI last season for the Rays, but his .187 batting average and career-high 170 strikeout is without a doubt a concern. 

Siri has hit for .210 over the course of his career with a .266 on-base percentage, .408 slugging percentage, and .674 OPS. The bright side in his game is that Siri is coming off a season where he tied his career high (14) in stolen bases.

Orze isn't as pretty of a piece, but the Rays could possibly shape him into a nice arm given the team's reputation. The relief pitcher made his major-league debut this past season but was only in for two games, of which he went 0-1 with a brutal 21.60 ERA due to giving up four runs in just 1.2 innings pitched. 

However, Orze faired well in Triple-A last season, throwing a wonderful 2.92 ERA in 61.2 innings pitched with 43 hits, 31 walks, and 84 strikeouts. His ERA ranked fourth on the team among pitchers with over 30 innings pitched, helping the Syracuse Mets to a 78-71 record. 

