Stephen Vogt is all smiles after earning the highest honour as a manager after an incredible year for the Guardians.

Rookie Cleveland Guardians skipper Stephen Vogt (40) and Pat Murphy (65) of the Milwaukee Brewers won Major League Baseball's manager of the year awards on Tuesday.

Vogt won the American League's Manager of the Year award after a successful first season which saw Cleveland make a deep run in the playoffs. His successful run came in his first season as a manager following his appointment by Cleveland in November last year.

Under Vogt, the Guardians won the AL Central Division with a 92-69 record, eventually falling short to the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

Vogt was the overwhelming first choice of voters for the award, which was decided by a ballot of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA). The Cleveland skipper won 27 first-choice votes, beating out the Kansas City Royals' Matt Quatraro (2 votes) and the Detroit Tigers A.J. Hinch (1).

The National League manager of the year went to Murphy after he steered the Milwaukee Brewers to the NL Central title with a 93-69 record. Milwaukee was eliminated in the wild card round of the playoffs, losing the best-of-three series 2-1 to the New York Mets.

Murphy, the first Milwaukee manager in history to win the award, polled 27 first-choice votes to comfortably finish ahead of the San Diego Padres' Mike Shildt (1 vote) and the New York Mets' Carlos Mendoza (1).

Click here for all MLB offseason updates.