Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB managers of the year: Cleveland Guardians' Stephen Vogt, Milwaukee Brewers' Pat Murphy

MLB managers of the year: Cleveland Guardians' Stephen Vogt, Milwaukee Brewers' Pat Murphy

AFP
Stephen Vogt is all smiles after earning the highest honour as a manager after an incredible year for the Guardians.
Stephen Vogt is all smiles after earning the highest honour as a manager after an incredible year for the Guardians. Getty Images via AFP / Matt Dirksen
Rookie Cleveland Guardians skipper Stephen Vogt (40) and Pat Murphy (65) of the Milwaukee Brewers won Major League Baseball's manager of the year awards on Tuesday.

Vogt won the American League's Manager of the Year award after a successful first season which saw Cleveland make a deep run in the playoffs. His successful run came in his first season as a manager following his appointment by Cleveland in November last year.

Under Vogt, the Guardians won the AL Central Division with a 92-69 record, eventually falling short to the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

Vogt was the overwhelming first choice of voters for the award, which was decided by a ballot of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA). The Cleveland skipper won 27 first-choice votes, beating out the Kansas City Royals' Matt Quatraro (2 votes) and the Detroit Tigers A.J. Hinch (1).

The National League manager of the year went to Murphy after he steered the Milwaukee Brewers to the NL Central title with a 93-69 record. Milwaukee was eliminated in the wild card round of the playoffs, losing the best-of-three series 2-1 to the New York Mets.

Murphy, the first Milwaukee manager in history to win the award, polled 27 first-choice votes to comfortably finish ahead of the San Diego Padres' Mike Shildt (1 vote) and the New York Mets' Carlos Mendoza (1).

Click here for all MLB offseason updates.

Mentions
BaseballStephen VogtPatrick MurphyCleveland GuardiansMilwaukee BrewersNew York MetsNew York YankeesKansas City RoyalsSan Diego Padres
Related Articles
Dodgers' Graterol to miss the first half of 2025 season as pitcher goes through surgery
Tampa Bay Rays to play 2025 season at the Yankees' spring training facility
Tampa Bay Rays need $55.7million in repairs for 2026 dome return
Show more
Baseball
MLB trade: Rays acquire RHP Eric Orze, send OF Jose Siri to the New York Mets
Following historic debut season, Los Angeles Dodgers star nominated for MVP
Aaron Boone is 'committed to excellence' as he is set to return as Yankees manager in 2025
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw remains hopeful after multiple successful surgeries
Ohtani to have surgery on shoulder after picking up injury during World Series win
Former Cy Young winner Blake Snell opts out of contract with San Francisco Giants
Most Read
Benin and Sudan book AFCON finals spots as Ghana, Nigeria and Tunisia all lose
Federer writes emotional letter to Nadal ahead of the Spaniard's retirement
Pitch invader disrupts China-Japan qualifier as tension between nations increases
Slovakia roar back to stun Great Britain and set up BJK Cup final with Italy

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings