Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. Dodgers' Graterol to miss the first half of 2025 season as pitcher goes through surgery

Dodgers' Graterol to miss the first half of 2025 season as pitcher goes through surgery

AFP
Dodgers' Graterol to miss the first half of 2025 season as pitcher goes through surgery
Dodgers' Graterol to miss the first half of 2025 season as pitcher goes through surgeryLUKE HALES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers will be without pitcher Brusdar Graterol for at least the first half of the 2025 season after he underwent right shoulder surgery, the team announced on Friday.

Graterol, a 26-year-old Venezuelan right-hander, had right shoulder labrum surgery performed on Thursday by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, with a timetable to return in the second half of next year's campaign.

Graterol has been part of the Dodgers' Major League Baseball championship runs in 2020 and 2024, although injuries sidelined him most of this year.

He was on the injured list with a sore shoulder until August, suffered a hamstring strain after only eight pitches and threw for two weeks in September before shoulder inflammation benched him again.

After allowing two runs in 7 1/3 innings in the season, he was activated for the World Series and pitched 2 1/3 innings over parts of three games, walking four while allowing one run on two hits.

Over six MLB seasons, Graterol is 11-9 with 148 strikeouts and a 2.78 earned-run average.

Mentions
BaseballBrusdar GraterolLos Angeles DodgersAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Following historic debut season, Los Angeles Dodgers star nominated for MVP
Aaron Boone is 'committed to excellence' as he is set to return as Yankees manager in 2025
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw remains hopeful after multiple successful surgeries
Show more
Baseball
Tampa Bay Rays to play 2025 season at the Yankees' spring training facility
Tampa Bay Rays need $55.7million in repairs for 2026 dome return
Ohtani to have surgery on shoulder after picking up injury during World Series win
Former Cy Young winner Blake Snell opts out of contract with San Francisco Giants
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani 'honoured' to win maiden World Series title
Dodgers make stunning comeback to beat Yankees and seal World Series triumph
Most Read
All you need to know about the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Five nations book AFCON finals berths as Ghana are handed a lifeline
Late winner reignites China's World Cup dream, Iran and South Korea increase leads
Ligue 1 giants Lyon dealt transfer ban and relegation threat due to financial issues

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings