Dodgers' Graterol to miss the first half of 2025 season as pitcher goes through surgery

Dodgers' Graterol to miss the first half of 2025 season as pitcher goes through surgery

The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers will be without pitcher Brusdar Graterol for at least the first half of the 2025 season after he underwent right shoulder surgery, the team announced on Friday.

Graterol, a 26-year-old Venezuelan right-hander, had right shoulder labrum surgery performed on Thursday by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, with a timetable to return in the second half of next year's campaign.

Graterol has been part of the Dodgers' Major League Baseball championship runs in 2020 and 2024, although injuries sidelined him most of this year.

He was on the injured list with a sore shoulder until August, suffered a hamstring strain after only eight pitches and threw for two weeks in September before shoulder inflammation benched him again.

After allowing two runs in 7 1/3 innings in the season, he was activated for the World Series and pitched 2 1/3 innings over parts of three games, walking four while allowing one run on two hits.

Over six MLB seasons, Graterol is 11-9 with 148 strikeouts and a 2.78 earned-run average.