Flashscore's Top 40 NBA players to watch this season: 10-7 - Some all-time greats

Until the start of the season, Flashscore will bring you our rankings of the top 40 players to watch this coming NBA season. This is the fourth instalment, which includes some basketball legends.

In 2017, the Boston Celtics had the first pick of the draft. But they opted to give the pick to the 76ers, a move that allowed them to clear space with the aim of signing Gordon Hayward.

But that didn't stop them from picking a certain Jayson Tatum. Six years on, they won't regret that move, even if Hayward did break his ankle in his first game. Tatum is now the undisputed leader of the team, after several years of wondering whether he or Jaylen Brown had what it took.

Last year, for the first time, he averaged more than 30 points. It's now two years in a row that he's been in the All-NBA First Team. His trajectory has been constantly upward, so why not go even higher?

Boston have recruited superbly, and that's where the challenge lies for Tatum. Can he guide a superstar team to the Championship? The Celtics came close to the Holy Grail in 2022, but we saw how inexperienced the group was against the Warriors, and the result was emphatic.

What's more, Boston came within a game of the Finals after a rocky series against the Miami Heat in the Conference Finals, and the Celtics need to overcome that final hurdle soon.

2022/2023 averages: 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 46.6% shooting, 35% three-pointers

Season targets: NBA Finals, Finals MVP

Jimmy Butler has been in the NBA for 12 years now, a high-quality career that probably only needs a championship ring to make it complete. He has become a bonafide star after being drafted 30th overall, but he has come a long way to get here.

After arriving in Florida in 2019, it's fair to say that his impact has been pretty impressive. And that's translated into three Conference Finals and two NBA Finals in four years. But a title is missing, and after always cruising through the regular season at a snail's pace, he is likely to do the same again.

However, when April arrives, Jimmy 'Buckets' is a different player. Focused. A machine. We saw that in 2023. The regular season no longer seems to be his priority. But it certainly pays off. Once again this season, Butler is expected to step up to the plate.

2022/2023 averages: 22.9 points, 1.8 steals, 53.9% shooting, 35% three-pointers

Season targets: NBA All-Defensive Team, NBA Finals

Drama, drama, drama - that sums up Kevin Durant's time at the Brooklyn Nets.

Two trade requests, with the second seeing him land at the Suns to form a fearsome duo with Devin Booker. On paper at least, because on the floor, Phoenix were unable to make the Conference Finals. However, there is no shame in losing to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

The management strengthened the Suns even more during the offseason by acquiring Bradey Beal, forming a trio with incredible power.

But KD is running out of time. At 35, he can no longer afford another season in which he is more talked about behind the scenes than on the court. He's still an incredible scorer, perhaps the best in the NBA, but that's not enough for such a talented player. The title is all that matters to players of his calibre.

KD will be targeting his third NBA title Profimedia

Admittedly, he doesn't have that kind of pressure with two rings already to his name, but the risk taken by the Suns, who have mortgaged their future to go in search of a title, must be justified. Failure will not be tolerated this season, and we look forward to seeing KD's leadership in action. If they reach the NBA Finals, it will be a successful season. Nothing else is acceptable.

2022/2023 averages: 29.1 points, 56% shooting, 40.4 three-pointers, 91.9% shooting

Season targets: Average 30 points - 50/40/90 - NBA Finals

When will this legendary Warriors team be retiring? Not just yet, because the magical trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green still seem to have it in them. A title in 2022, a spot in the conference semi-final last year - not bad for a team that has been rumoured to be finished for some time.

The end will come eventually, but until that fateful day arrives for Golden State fans, the 'Chef' intends to continue his cooking and challenge for the title once again. The advantage of an experienced team is obviously important, and they doubled down on this by acquiring Chris Paul.

This could be the last hurrah for the kings of 'small ball', and if you're going to die, you might as well go out on your own terms. Golden State are going to keep playing their way, and Curry knows how to do that. He has won everything and is the record holder for three-point shots, so what else can he aim for?

A ring, of course! The window to become a contender is closing, but not before Curry and his gang have once again tried to get out of an ultra-tight Western Conference with non-stop three-point shooting, penetration and high-level off-ball play, not to mention undeniable leadership.

2022/2023 averages: 29.4 points, 49.3% shooting, 42.7% three-pointers, 91.5% shooting.

Season targets: 30 points - 50/40/90 - NBA Finals