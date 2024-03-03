LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to score 40,000 points

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to score 40,000 points
LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to score 40,000 points
LeBron James is one of the game's greatest ever
LeBron James is one of the game's greatest ever
Reuters
LeBron James (39) on Saturday became the first NBA player to score 40,000 career points, hitting a scoop layup off the glass in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers home game against the Denver Nuggets.

James, who entered the game needing nine points to reach the milestone, used a spin move to create separation from Denver's Michael Porter Jr. and put the ball in with his left hand as the all-time scoring leader continues to put his record further out of reach.

The sold-out crowd in downtown Los Angeles roared with approval when James made the highly-anticipated shot to reach 40,000 points and gave him a standing ovation when he went to the bench at the next break.

The four-time champion "King James" became the league's scoring king just over a year ago when he passed Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The 39-year-old is the oldest player in the NBA, but continues to produce at an elite level in his 21st season, where he is on track to average about 25 points per game.

On Wednesday, James scored 19 points in the fourth quarter to overcome a 21-point deficit to the Clippers as the 10th-placed Lakers fight for a playoff spot in the crowded Western Conference.

Drafted into the league as a teenager, the Akron, Ohio native has more than delivered on the massive expectations put on his broad shoulders at a young age.

A versatile forward, he helped usher in the era of position-less basketball, winning four titles with three different teams, four MVP awards and four Finals MVP awards.

James has a player-option for the 2024-25 NBA season, which gives him the power to decide whether to stay with the Lakers for another year or become an unrestricted free agent. So far, he has refrained from committing to the Lakers beyond the current season.

In January, James was among the 41 names listed in USA Basketball's player pool for the Paris Olympics. He has not played for Team USA since he won a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

Mentions
BasketballNBAJames LeBronLos Angeles LakersAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NBA roundup: LeBron James leads epic Lakers fightback to overcome Clippers
NBA roundup: Heat scorch Bucks in blowout, Tatum shines in Celtics romp
Lakers forward LeBron James tight-lipped amid questions about his playing future
Show more
Basketball
NBA roundup: LeBron James hits Lakers milestone but Jokic leads Nuggets to win
NBA roundup: Rampant Celtics school Mavs to claim 10th straight win
NBA roundup: Lakers hold off Wizards in overtime, Nuggets edge Heat
NBA roundup: Max Strus nets monster buzzer-beater as Cavaliers sink Mavericks
Golden State Warriors hand Steve Kerr multi-year contract extension
NBA roundup: New York Knicks get ref-aided win over Detroit Pistons
NBA roundup: Pacers snap the Mavericks' seven-game winning streak
NBA roundup: Celtics stretch win streak to eight games, Timberwolves win
Most Read
Football Tracker: Massive Manchester derby looms as Bayer headline Bundesliga
Spartak Moscow's Quincy Promes detained by police in Dubai on route to Russia
Klopp dismisses Forest complaints after late Nunez match-winner for Liverpool
Last-gasp goal from Darwin Nunez gives Liverpool dramatic win over Nottingham Forest

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings