Di Maria scores as Benfica edge to Europa League first-leg victory over Marseille

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. Di Maria scores as Benfica edge to Europa League first-leg victory over Marseille
Di Maria scores as Benfica edge to Europa League first-leg victory over Marseille
Benfica got the best of the contest and take an advantage into the second-leg
Benfica got the best of the contest and take an advantage into the second-leg
AFP
Roger Schmidt’s Benfica side moved within 90 minutes of their first UEFA Europa League semi-final since 2014, after a 2-1 first-leg victory over Marseille at the Estadio da Luz.

While neither side are where they want to be in their respective leagues this season, the Europa League has been a welcome tonic for both. The Ligue 1 outfit squeezed past 2021 winners Villarreal in the last round, but Marseille’s hopes of reaching this year’s final took an early blow when Rafa Silva fired Benfica in front via their first shot of the game.

Perhaps inwardly unable to believe his luck, Silva toe-poked in an effort that sneaked underneath Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez, giving the hosts a precious advantage.

In what was turning into a dismal evening for the visitors, Quentin Merlin was stretchered off at the end of the first period, but it wasn’t until early in the second half that the game looked to slip away from Marseille.

Often the man for the big stage, Angel Di Maria doubled Benfica’s lead with a stylish first-time finish in the penalty area, after David Neres picked out the Argentine via a pin-point cutback.

Ironically, it was the two-goal cushion that appeared to cause Benfica the most problems, as Marseille went for broke and clawed themselves back into the contest with just over 20 minutes left on the clock.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the man on the scoresheet, with the Gabon international finishing confidently – to hit a quarter-century for the campaign – after being slipped through by teammate Azzedine Ounahi.

Though Marseille’s attempted fightback was in vain on the night, Aubameyang’s strike undoubtedly changed the whole complexion of this tie. Regardless though, they still trail, with Benfica maintaining their imperious unbeaten record at home in the Europa League.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Angel Di Maria (Benfica)

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Benfica - Marseille player ratings
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballEuropa LeagueBenficaMarseilleDi Maria Angel
Related Articles
Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen on course for Europa League final meeting
Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham need results to progress in Europa League
Europa League roundup: Milan defeat 10-man Slavia Prague, Marseille thump Villarreal
Show more
Football
Vibrant Vetlesen sees Club Brugge dart ahead of PAOK in last eight clash
Aston Villa maintain perfect Conference League home record with Lille win
Liverpool left red-faced after thumping by Atalanta at Anfield
Leverkusen put in dominant Europa League display with West Ham win
Mancini gives Roma edge over AC Milan in all-Italian Europa League quarter final
Al Hilal crush Al Ittihad to lift Saudi Super Cup
Premier League clubs reportedly agree to replace PSR with squad cost ratio rules
Updated
Manchester United's Raphael Varane ruled out for weeks with injury
Olympiacos hold on to claim first-leg win over Fenerbahce in Conference League quarters
Most Read
Defending champion Andrey Rublev stunned in Monte Carlo, Jannik Sinner strolls through
Five Atalanta players who could trouble Liverpool in Europa League
Premier League clubs reportedly agree to replace PSR with squad cost ratio rules
Sheffield United to begin their next EFL season with two point deduction

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings