Di Maria scores as Benfica edge to Europa League first-leg victory over Marseille

Benfica got the best of the contest and take an advantage into the second-leg

Roger Schmidt’s Benfica side moved within 90 minutes of their first UEFA Europa League semi-final since 2014, after a 2-1 first-leg victory over Marseille at the Estadio da Luz.

While neither side are where they want to be in their respective leagues this season, the Europa League has been a welcome tonic for both. The Ligue 1 outfit squeezed past 2021 winners Villarreal in the last round, but Marseille’s hopes of reaching this year’s final took an early blow when Rafa Silva fired Benfica in front via their first shot of the game.

Perhaps inwardly unable to believe his luck, Silva toe-poked in an effort that sneaked underneath Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez, giving the hosts a precious advantage.

In what was turning into a dismal evening for the visitors, Quentin Merlin was stretchered off at the end of the first period, but it wasn’t until early in the second half that the game looked to slip away from Marseille.

Often the man for the big stage, Angel Di Maria doubled Benfica’s lead with a stylish first-time finish in the penalty area, after David Neres picked out the Argentine via a pin-point cutback.

Ironically, it was the two-goal cushion that appeared to cause Benfica the most problems, as Marseille went for broke and clawed themselves back into the contest with just over 20 minutes left on the clock.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the man on the scoresheet, with the Gabon international finishing confidently – to hit a quarter-century for the campaign – after being slipped through by teammate Azzedine Ounahi.

Though Marseille’s attempted fightback was in vain on the night, Aubameyang’s strike undoubtedly changed the whole complexion of this tie. Regardless though, they still trail, with Benfica maintaining their imperious unbeaten record at home in the Europa League.

