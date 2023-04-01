Besiktas sign former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfer

The Ox is off to Turkey

Besiktas have signed Englishman Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (29) for three years on a free transfer following the expiration of his Liverpool contract, the Turkish Superlig club said on Monday.

Oxlade-Chamberlain struggled for playing time last season, making just 13 appearances for the Merseyside club. He joined Liverpool in 2017 from Arsenal and played 146 times for the club in total, scoring 18 goals.

Besiktas added that they will be paying a fee of €2.5 million to Oxlade-Chamberlain per season for the entirety of the three-year contract.

The midfielder has 35 caps and has scored seven international goals since making his England debut in 2012.