Besiktas sign former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfer

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Besiktas sign former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfer
Besiktas sign former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfer
The Ox is off to Turkey
The Ox is off to Turkey
Reuters
Besiktas have signed Englishman Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (29) for three years on a free transfer following the expiration of his Liverpool contract, the Turkish Superlig club said on Monday.

Oxlade-Chamberlain struggled for playing time last season, making just 13 appearances for the Merseyside club. He joined Liverpool in 2017 from Arsenal and played 146 times for the club in total, scoring 18 goals.

Besiktas added that they will be paying a fee of €2.5 million to Oxlade-Chamberlain per season for the entirety of the three-year contract.

The midfielder has 35 caps and has scored seven international goals since making his England debut in 2012.

Mentions
FootballLiverpoolOxlade-Chamberlain AlexBesiktasTransfer News
Related Articles
Harry Kane leaves Tottenham and Premier League behind in search of glory
Caicedo 'already forgotten', says Brighton boss De Zerbi
Klopp confirms Liverpool deal for Caicedo, admits being wrong about transfer spendings
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Monday night football action as transfer madness rolls on
Updated
Sweden happy for centre back Ilestedt to be leading their World Cup scoring
Transfer News LIVE: Al Hilal nearing Neymar signing, Chelsea closing Caicedo & Lavia deals
Updated
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne to miss UEFA Super Cup through injury
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho set for big season if he plays to his strengths
Vitoria manager steps down after winning first Portuguese league match
Spain manager puts nation's first semi-final down to FA's backing of him over players
Aston Villa defender Mings set for surgery after suffering injury in loss to Newcastle
Real Madrid's new signing Arda Guler undergoes knee surgery as injuries mount
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Al Hilal nearing Neymar signing, Chelsea closing Caicedo & Lavia deals
Football Tracker: Monday night football action as transfer madness rolls on
Cristiano Ronaldo wins first title at Al-Nassr with brace in Arab Club Champions Cup final
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho set for big season if he plays to his strengths

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |