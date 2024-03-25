Brazil boss Dorival Junior predicts big things for teenager Endrick after England win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Brazil boss Dorival Junior predicts big things for teenager Endrick after England win
Brazil boss Dorival Junior predicts big things for teenager Endrick after England win
Endrick celebrates with teammates after his goal at Wembley
Endrick celebrates with teammates after his goal at Wembley
Reuters
Brazil expect prodigy Endrick (17) to play a big role for club and country after the teenager made headlines by coming on to score his first goal for the Selecao and secure a 1-0 win over England at Wembley on Saturday, manager Dorival Junior said on Monday.

The teenager, who will join Real Madrid from Palmeiras when he turns 18 in July, became the youngest male player to score at the iconic stadium as he gave Dorival a win in his first match in charge of the five-times world champions.

"Endrick will bring a lot of joy to Real Madrid fans, I have no doubt about that. He has a bright future ahead of him and he's maturing amazingly well," Dorival told a press conference ahead of Brazil's friendly against Spain on Tuesday.

"He has a special ability to finish up front, to look for moves that few others would even try. He is aggressive, fierce, he attacks spaces like no-one else and has a unique ability in front of the goal."

Endrick scored his first Brazil goal against England
AFP

Despite urging caution regarding Endrick and disclosing that the youngster will not start on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, Dorival said the fans at the match in the capital will have their chance to see him on the field against Spain.

"We have to be very careful, step by step, so that he progresses naturally, without putting too much expectation on someone who is just starting out in his career," Dorival said.

"He needs to have balance and that's the key and main point for the marvellous sequence that's going to happen, as long as he doesn't lose the initial timing and completes the fundamental training process from now on.

"Let the next step be extremely important and take care with a player as special as him. He has a bright future ahead of him."

Dorival also talked about the racist abuse his star player Vinicius Jr has endured in Spain over the last two seasons, saying his struggles have had a big impact in Brazil's changing room.

The Real Madrid winger broke down in tears at a press conference earlier on Monday, saying he was struggling to stay motivated and enjoy playing football due to the recurring racist abuse he is subjected to.

Vinicius during his press conference
Reuters

"It's cowardly what's happening," Dorival said. "This is a fact that happens every day in our country too, and we need a collective effort from everyone. We need the Public Prosecutor's Office to act more directly to curb these aggressions.

"Human beings need to respect each other and situations of this kind on football pitches are unacceptable."

Mentions
FootballEndrickVinicius JuniorBrazilEnglandSpain
Related Articles
Dani Carvajal says Spain is not a racist country ahead of Brazil friendly
Brazil manager Dorival Junior savours 'special' debut win against England
Gareth Southgate sees 'good performances' despite England's defeat
Show more
Football
Romelu Lukaku fit to face England at Wembley as Belgium seek improvement
Argentina's Angel Di Maria threatened by drug gangs in hometown
Nottingham Forest appeal against four-point Premier League deduction
Updated
Koeman expects improved Netherlands performance against Germany, wary of Kroos
Scott McTominay: 'Not all doom and gloom' as Scotland seek to end winless run
Rob Page banks on youth as Wales target Euro 2024 spot in post-Bale era
Tearful Vinicius Junior confesses racism is reducing his desire to play football
Declan Rice named England captain for Belgium match, Ivan Toney set to play
Dani Alves leaves Spanish prison after paying €1 million bail
Most Read
Dani Alves leaves Spanish prison after paying €1 million bail
USA see off Mexico in Nations League final marred by homophobic chants
Emotional Murray sad to bid farewell to Miami Open after losing epic in final match there
Sinner pulls off great escape but no way out for Rune in Miami

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings