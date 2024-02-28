Canadian teenager Christopher Morales Williams' world indoor 400m record not ratified

Christopher Morales Williams bettered the previous mark of 44.52 set by American Michael Norman
Reuters
Christopher Morales Williams' (19) world indoor record in the 400 metres cannot be ratified due to issues with the starting blocks, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) said on Tuesday.

The  Canadian clocked a time of 44.49 seconds at the NCAA's Southeastern Conference championships on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

He bettered the previous mark of 44.52 set by American Michael Norman in 2018, which will remain the world record time.

In a post on social media site X, formerly Twitter, the USTFCCCA said Morales Williams' effort would "remain an all-time world best since it can't be ratified due to an issue with the starting blocks".

The governing body added that Morales Williams was drug-tested after the event, saying, "That wasn't an issue."

