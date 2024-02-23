Court of Arbitration for Sport dismisses Russia's appeal against IOC ban

Court of Arbitration for Sport dismisses Russia's appeal against IOC ban
The Russian Olympic Committee was banned in October
Reuters
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday it has dismissed an appeal from Russia against an International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspension for recognising regional organisations from territories annexed from Ukraine.

The IOC banned the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in October for recognising regional Olympic councils for Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine - Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

At the time, the IOC said the move constituted a breach of the Olympic Charter because it violated the territorial integrity of Ukraine's NOC.

Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which Moscow calls a 'special operation', has denounced the measure as politically motivated.

In its appeal at the Lausanne-based CAS, ROC asked for the ban to be revoked and that it be recognised as a fully-fledged NOC, with all the prerogatives the status entails.

"The CAS Panel in charge of this matter dismissed the appeal and confirmed the challenged decision, finding that the IOC EB (Executive Board) did not breach the principles of legality, equality, predictability or proportionality," CAS said in a statement.

Russians and Belarusian athletes had initially been banned from competing internationally following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, for which Belarus has been used as a staging ground.

Last year, however, the IOC issued an initial set of recommendations for international sports governing bodies to allow Russians and Belarusians to return, competing as individual athletes with no flag, emblem or anthem.

The IOC has said athletes should not be punished for the actions of governments.

Long jump trial planned to eliminate foul jumps after record foul attempts at world championships
Femke Bol breaks own 400m indoor world record at Dutch championships
World silver medallist Katir banned for two years after admitting whereabouts failures
Funeral for Kenya's marathon star Kelvin Kiptum to be held on February 24th
Kenya's Sarah Chepchirchir gets eight-year ban for second doping violation
Family mourns shocking death of Kenya's marathon prodigy Kelvin Kiptum
