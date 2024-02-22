Kenyans mourn marathon world record holder Kiptum as body returns home

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Kenyans mourn marathon world record holder Kiptum as body returns home
Kenyans mourn marathon world record holder Kiptum as body returns home
People react after viewing body of Kenya's marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum
People react after viewing body of Kenya's marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum
Reuters
Hundreds of Kenyans paid their respects on Thursday as the body of marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum, who dreamed of breaking the race's storied two-hour barrier, was driven to his home village for burial.

Kiptum (who died aged 24), and his coach Gervais Hakizimana were killed earlier this month when the runner lost control of the vehicle he was driving in the Rift Valley and crashed into a tree. The pathologist's report said he died of head injuries.

Singing hymns and holding hands, mourners accompanied the convoy carrying Kiptum's flower-lined casket as it departed a morgue in the western Kenyan city of Eldoret.

The casket was opened for viewing in the local county capital on its way to Chepsamo village. Kiptum's father held the late runner's 7-year-old son, while women's 1,500-metre world record holder Faith Kipyegon held her face in her hands.

People take pictures of the coffin of Kenya's marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum
Reuters

Kiptum had only run three marathons but each was among the fastest seven times ever recorded. He set the world record at the Chicago Marathon in October in two hours and 35 seconds, eclipsing the 2:01:09 run by compatriot Eliud Kipchoge in 2022.

Kiptum had hoped to break two hours in Rotterdam in April and was also expected to make his Olympic debut in Paris this year in what could have been his first head-to-head match-up with Kipchoge.

The casket will travel about 80 km (50 miles) on its way from Eldoret to Chepsamo, where Kiptum worked as a livestock herder before becoming a professional runner. He will be buried on Friday.

Hundreds of mourners accompanied the casket of marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum
Reuters

Kiptum is survived by his wife, his seven-year-old son and six-year-old daughter. Kenyan President William Ruto ordered a house to be built for the family.

His coach Hakizimana was buried on Wednesday in his native Rwanda.

Mentions
AthleticsKiptum Kelvin
Related Articles
Kenya marathon star Kiptum's funeral brought forward to Friday
Funeral for Kenya's marathon star Kelvin Kiptum to be held on February 24th
Family mourns shocking death of Kenya's marathon prodigy Kelvin Kiptum
Show more
Athletics
Long jump trial planned to eliminate foul jumps after record foul attempts at world championships
Femke Bol breaks own 400m indoor world record at Dutch championships
World silver medallist Katir banned for two years after admitting whereabouts failures
Kenya's Sarah Chepchirchir gets eight-year ban for second doping violation
Safety worries for Paris balconies ahead of Olympics this summer
Kelvin Kiptum: Trail blazer and eternal marathon star
Most Read
Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr progress in Asian Champions League, Yokohama F. Marinos through
Jim Ratcliffe plans to knock 'enemies' Manchester City and Liverpool 'off their perch'
Spanish court hands Dani Alves four-and-a-half year prison sentence over sexual assault
Last-gasp Porto goal sees Arsenal lose first leg of Champions League tie

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings