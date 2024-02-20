Kenya marathon star Kiptum's funeral brought forward to Friday

Kelvin Kiptum was the favourite to take gold at the Paris Olympics
AFP
The funeral for Kenyan world marathon record-holder Kelvin Kiptum, who was killed in a car crash this month, has been brought forward to Friday, the country's athletics federation said.

Kiptum's death, just a few months after he smashed the world marathon record and before the Paris Olympics, shocked his home country and the world of athletics.

"Kelvin will be laid to rest on Friday, February 23rd, 2024 at his home in Chepkorio Village, Elgeyo Marakwet," Athletics Kenya said in a statement on Tuesday.

Last week, officials had said he would be buried on February 24th, with the government promising a "heroic farewell" to the young marathon star.

A Kenyan athletics official told AFP on Tuesday that the funeral would be a "state function" with President William Ruto attendance and was brought forward by a day because of his schedule.

Kiptum, a 24-year-old father of two, was killed in a late-night car accident on February 11 near his home in Eldoret, the high-altitude training hub in the Rift Valley in western Kenya.

His Rwandan coach Gervais Hakizimana also died in the accident while a woman passenger was injured.

The young athlete had competed in only three marathons, and recorded three of the all-time fastest seven times for the event. Kiptum ran the Chicago marathon in October in two hours and 35 seconds, shattering the previous record set by his Kenyan rival Eliud Kipchoge by 34 seconds.

He was the favourite to take gold at the Paris Olympics, where he was expected to go head to head with Kipchoge for the first time.

"The only way to honour my brother Kiptum is by winning the 2024 Olympic marathon and bringing the victory home," Kipchoge posted on X last week.

Kiptum was the latest in a number of Kenyan athletes to have lost their lives in recent years, and lawmakers have called for better support and protection for the country's sporting talent.

Mentions
AthleticsKiptum Kelvin
