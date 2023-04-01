Girona regain top spot in LaLiga after Portu fires them to hard-fought win at Celta

Portu’s first-half header saw Girona edge past a blunt Celta Vigo side to leapfrog Real Madrid at the top of La Liga and extend their unbeaten league run to 14 games.

The toast of European football so far this season, Girona were looking to keep up the pressure on their title rivals against a Celta Vigo side desperately scrapping to survive.

It therefore came as little surprise that it was the visitors who had the best of the early exchanges, with Artem Dovbyk’s header providing an early test for Vicente Guaita, who was kept busy in a tough first half.

Dovbyk’s chance was a warning sign that Celta simply did not listen to, and they soon paid the price in full. This time, the opportunity fell the way of Portu, who made no mistake to coolly slot his effort into the bottom right-hand corner following Miguel Gutiérrez’s pinpoint pass in the 20th minute, allowing Girona to lead at the break.

Given that Míchel’s men were forced to settle for a point in their previous two La Liga trips prior to this game, Celta weren’t exactly down and out in the face of Girona’s lead.

And they soon sent the visitors a timely reminder of that in the form of Luca de la Torre’s well-saved effort to open the half. That was about as good as it got for the Sky Blues however, who handed Girona a comfortable afternoon, despite the tight scoreline suggesting otherwise.

Even after another improved defensive showing, Celta couldn’t avoid defeat, with Girona holding on to hand the hosts their seventh loss by a one-goal margin this season and bounce back from their midweek Copa del Rey exit in style.

