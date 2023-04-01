Inzamam expects second stint as Pakistan chief selector to be even better than 2017

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Asia Cup ODI
  4. Inzamam expects second stint as Pakistan chief selector to be even better than 2017
Inzamam expects second stint as Pakistan chief selector to be even better than 2017
Pakistan's cricket playerspay respect to Inzamam-ul-Haq on the fifth day of their second test cricket match against South Africa in 2007
Pakistan's cricket playerspay respect to Inzamam-ul-Haq on the fifth day of their second test cricket match against South Africa in 2007
Reuters
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq hopes his second stint as chief selector of the men's team will prove more successful than his first when the team won the 2017 Champions Trophy in England.

A member of the 1992 World Cup winning team, Inzamam was given the role on Monday and his first assignment would be picking the one-day squad for a three-match series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka later this month.

With the Asia Cup and the 50-overs World Cup looming this year, the 53-year-old would play a crucial role as Pakistan eye continental and global titles this year.

"Heading a selection committee is already a tough job in Pakistan, but it is going to be more challenging this time with the Asia Cup and World Cup around the corner followed by the tour of Australia," Inzamam said in a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday.

"But, I know I can deliver in this role and I will try to do better than I did the last time. Despite the paucity of time, we will announce the best possible sides."

Inzamam, who played 499 international matches in the 1991-2007 period, previously held the chief selector's post between 2016 and 2019 during which he helped unearth what is now the core of the current team.

"I am delighted that Inzamam-ul-Haq has agreed to head our national men’s selection committee at a crucial juncture. He is a legend and has served the game with dignity," PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf said.

"I have no doubt that his new innings will add to the laurels and bring more talented cricketers to light."

Mentions
CricketAsia Cup ODI
Related Articles
Asia Cup 'hybrid model' clears path for Pakistan's ODI World Cup participation
India's 'tail of woes' continues in West Indies as time running out ahead of World Cup
No Labuschagne in Australia's extended 18-person World Cup squad, Sangha and Hardie picked
Show more
Cricket
Nicholas Pooran powers West Indies to 2-0 lead over India in T20 series
Relative runs: A new way of finding value in cricket's batting statistics
England batsman Alex Hales announces international retirement at 34
Injured Tamim Iqbal steps down as Bangladesh ODI captain and will miss Asia Cup
India to provide 'fascinating' challenge for England's 'Bazball', says Nasser Hussain
Fast bowlers lead West Indies to narrow win over India in first Twenty20 International
England and Australia docked World Test Championship points and fined over slow over-rate
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Ramos and Spurs reject Bayern's Kane offer
What to look out for in the first round of 2023/24 Premier League season
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Hosts Australia ease through to last eight as wimp Denmark crash out of World Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |