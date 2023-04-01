Sri Lanka pip Pakistan to make Asia Cup final v India after tight two-wicket victory

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Asia Cup ODI
  4. Sri Lanka pip Pakistan to make Asia Cup final v India after tight two-wicket victory
Sri Lanka pip Pakistan to make Asia Cup final v India after tight two-wicket victory
Sadeera Samarawickrama made a vital 48 for Sri Lanka
Sadeera Samarawickrama made a vital 48 for Sri Lanka
Reuters
Sri Lanka kept their Asia Cup title defence alive as they beat Pakistan by two wickets in an edge-of-the-seat thriller on Thursday to book their place in Sunday's final against India.

Electing to bat in the rain-marred contest, Pakistan posted 252-7 in 42 overs following half-centuries by Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique.

Kusal Mendis kept Sri Lanka's chase on track but it was Charith Asalanka's unbeaten 49 which helped them clinch the last ball thriller.

The Super Four contest between the tournament co-hosts had effectively become a semi-finals after both lost to India.

Electing to bat, Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman early while skipper Babar Azam (29) fell just when he was looking set.

Shafique (52) and Rizwan (86) steadied the innings and Iftikhar Ahmed (47) produced a breezy cameo down the order to take them past the 250-mark.

Shadab Khan caught Pathum Nissanka off his own bowling and then ran out Kusal Perera to peg back Sri Lanka but the collapse Pakistan wanted did not materialise.

Mendis (91) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (48) forged a 100-run stand to put Sri Lanka's chase back on track.

Samarawickrama was on 41 when he was hit flush on his helmet while trying to pull a rising delivery from Shaheen Afridi.

The batter dropped his bat and helmet and sank to his knees clutching his forehead.

While he was cleared to continue, Samarawickrama was soon dismissed. He was stumped with Iftikhar breaking the partnership.

Iftikhar (3-50) also denied Mendis a hundred and removed Dasun Shanaka before Afridi claimed two wickets in two balls to turn the match on its head.

Needing six runs from the last two balls from debutant Zaman Khan, Asalanka hit a streaky boundary and then ran two to complete a nervy chase for his team.

Check out the full scorecard with Flashscore.

Mentions
CricketAsia Cup ODIPakistanSri LankaIndiaMendis KusalSamarawickrama SadeeraRizwan MohammadShafique AbdullahAhmed IftikharAsalanka CharithAfridi Shaheen
Related Articles
Pathirana-inspired Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in Asia Cup
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup tie spills over to reserve day after rain
Sri Lanka's Samarawickrama helps sink Bangladesh in Asia Cup
Show more
Cricket
South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj bouncing back to World Cup after horror injury
Josh Inglis insists Australian players have to get used to neck protectors
Stokes says he always planned to play at World Cup
Afghanistan recall fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq for World Cup after long ODI absence
Australia mandates neck protectors for batters facing pace starting October
New Zealand hope to avoid another Stokes masterclass at World Cup
Stokes's England ODI record 182 sets up win over New Zealand
Rahul's form gives India a 'good headache' for World Cup
Willey ready to do 'donkey' work to avoid World Cup heartbreak
Most Read
Editors' Picks: Inter and AC renew rivalries as Verstappen chases more history
Three Real Madrid youth players arrested over sexual video with minor
Richarlison to seek psychological help on return to England
Derby Week: Beckham, Zlatan, Hollywood, and titles. That, and much more, is El Trafico

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings