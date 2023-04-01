Australia's Glenn Maxwell puts on 'Big Show' with incendiary hundred in Netherlands win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Australia's Glenn Maxwell puts on 'Big Show' with incendiary hundred in Netherlands win
Australia's Glenn Maxwell puts on 'Big Show' with incendiary hundred in Netherlands win
Glenn Maxwell roars in delight after scoring his rapid ton
Glenn Maxwell roars in delight after scoring his rapid ton
Reuters
Glenn Maxwell's (35) record-shattering hundred silenced his critics and dispelled any self-doubts he may have had, the Australia all-rounder said after his match-winning knock in Wednesday's World Cup victory over the Netherlands.

Maxwell broke his leg in November and missed Australia's recent tour of South Africa due to an ankle issue which affected his preparations for the tournament.

He played the second spinner's role to perfection in the early matches but the swashbuckling batting, which earned him the nickname "Big Show", was not in evidence.

Against the Netherlands, Maxwell took 40 balls to blast the fastest ever World Cup hundred and went on to make 106 off 44 balls in a breathtaking display of power-hitting that earned him the man of the match award.

"It's probably something I didn't set out to do," Maxwell said of his knock, which included eight sixes and nine fours.

"I just tried to get a good platform. On this ground, you can cash in and it was nice to get a bit of rhythm finally and hit a few out of the middle of the bat.

"It's a huge confidence boost, a few doubts creep in when you haven't got runs."

Thanks to rapid hundreds by Maxwell and David Warner (36), Australia racked up 399-8 and bundled out their opponents for 90 in 21 overs to inflict on them the biggest defeat in World Cup history.

Five-time champions Australia also consolidated their fourth position in the points table with a major net run-rate boost, which may be useful in the race for a semi-final place.

"It's like a perfect game, when you get 400 and bowl a team out for under 100," Maxwell said.

"We've had three good wins now and will look to build on that momentum."

Check out the full scorecard with Flashscore.

Mentions
CricketMaxwell GlennWarner DavidAustraliaNetherlandsICC World Cup
Related Articles
Australia see off Sri Lanka by five wickets to revive World Cup campaign
Pat Cummins expects Australia spinners to shine despite Adam Zampa scare
Australia's Mitchell Marsh happy to vacate opener's slot for returning Travis Head
Show more
Cricket
Pakistan's World Cup batting woes hampering team, says team director Arthur
Markram fires again as South Africa edge Pakistan in World Cup thriller
Pat Cummins hails 'rare' Mitchell Starc talent for World Cup wicket record
'It's over': England coach Mott throws in towel on World Cup hopes after Sri Lanka loss
Jos Buttler shocked by England's World Cup slide after latest loss
Sri Lanka heap more World Cup misery on struggling England with big win
South Africa aiming to ditch 'choker' tag at World Cup, says Bavuma
Underperforming Pakistan eyeing win streak at World Cup, says Shadab
Australia drub the Dutch after Glenn Maxwell mayhem
Most Read
Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Tonali suspension begins
Europa League roundup: Roma ease past Slavia Prague thanks to Lukaku and Bove
UCL Team of the Week: Unusual Old Trafford heroes and Barca's continuous source of talent
Tensions still simmer between Sparta and Rangers as sides turn new page in curious rivalry

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings