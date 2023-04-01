Dutch performances at World Cup can boost morale of associate teams, says Dravid

Reuters
The Netherlands have been very impressive at the World Cup and their performances will give associate members hope of competing more regularly on the big stage, India coach Rahul Dravid (50) said on Saturday ahead of his side's final group game.

The Netherlands - the only non-test-playing nation in the tournament - sprang an upset on semi-finalists South Africa and also beat Bangladesh to register two wins at a World Cup tournament for the first time.

The Dutch team had come through a gruelling qualifying campaign, beating the likes of the West Indies and Scotland to seal the final spot in the 10-team tournament in India, where they are bottom of the table but could still finish higher up the standings.

"We're very impressed with the way they've played in this tournament. The effort that they've gone through to be able to qualify.

"I certainly know how difficult it is for associate teams to reach this level and play," Dravid told reporters.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has 12 full members that play official test matches, and 94 associate members.

"It's quite inspiring to see that in spite of the challenges that they do face, that they're able to compete at this level."

India are unbeaten at the top of the standings with a place in the semi-finals secured but Dravid hinted that the regulars in the playing 11 would not be rested ahead of the semi-final on Wednesday.

Dravid said he was focusing on getting his best players in the best mental and physical shape for the semi-final, "and hopefully the final if we earn it."

"We've had six days off from the last game so we're pretty well rested and the guys are in good shape. That's all I'll say," he said.

"To be honest with you, you're at the pointy end in a tournament now."

Follow India's match with the Netherlands on Flashscore.

