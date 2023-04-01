Hosts India dominate World Cup team of the tournament with six players

Hosts India dominate World Cup team of the tournament with six players
Reuters
Six players from finalists India and two from champions Australia were selected in the World Cup team of the tournament announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.

Leading run scorer Virat Kohli — who was named player of the tournament — captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and top wicket-taker Mohammed Shami were all included in the team.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell and spinner Adam Zampa were also selected in the line-up after helping Australia win a record-extending sixth title with Sunday's six-wicket victory.

Maxwell scored a double century against Afghanistan and a 40-ball 100 against the Netherlands earlier in the event.

The selection panel consisted of West Indies great Ian Bishop, former Australia batter Shane Watson and ICC General Manager Wasim Khan, among others.

Team of the Tournament:

1. Quinton de Kock (wk) (South Africa) – 594 runs at 59.40

2. Rohit Sharma (c) (India) – 597 runs at 54.27

3. Virat Kohli (India) – 765 runs at 95.62

4. Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) – 552 runs at 69

5. KL Rahul (India) – 452 runs at 75.33

6. Glenn Maxwell (Australia) – 400 runs at 66.66 and six wickets at 55

7. Ravindra Jadeja (India) – 120 runs at 40 and 16 wickets at 24.87

8. Jasprit Bumrah (India) – 20 wickets at 18.65

9. Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka) – 21 wickets at 25

10. Adam Zampa (Australia) – 23 wickets at 22.39

11. Mohammed Shami (India) – 24 wickets at 10.70

12th player: Gerald Coetzee (South Africa) – 20 wickets at 19.80

CricketAustraliaIndiaSouth AfricaNew ZealandSri LankaICC World Cup
Three tops and three flops from the 2023 Cricket World Cup
Top 20 quotes from a thrilling 2023 Cricket World Cup
Cricket World Cup thrills cannot erase concerns over future of ODI format
Adam Gilchrist leads praise as Australia savours 'miracle' World Cup triumph
Australia underline big-match credentials with stunning India takedown
Captain Cummins says World Cup triumph pinnacle of Australia's stellar year
India coach Rahul Dravid hails exceptional captain Rohit despite final heartbreak
Australia's Travis Head basks in glory of another final masterclass against India
Australia win sixth World Cup title after Head hundred sinks India
