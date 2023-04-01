India's Kohli scores record-breaking 50th one-day international hundred

  4. India's Kohli scores record-breaking 50th one-day international hundred
India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his record-breaking century against New Zealand
India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his record-breaking century against New Zealand
AFP
India's Virat Kohli (35) scored a record 50th one-day international hundred when he reached three figures in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Kohli reached his century - his third of the tournament - with a two off fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, having faced 106 balls, hitting eight fours and a six, to break the record of 49 ODI hundreds he had shared with Sachin Tendulkar.

He did so on his former India teammate's home ground, with Tendulkar among those applauding at the Wankhede Stadium as Kohli bowed towards his childhood hero and fellow 2011 World Cup winner.

Virat Kohli celebrates his third century of the tournament - and 50th of his career
AFP

This was Kohli's 279th ODI innings, with the former India captain having also scored a further 71 fifties in addition to his 50 hundreds.

Dropped on 107, Kohli was eventually out for 117 when he pulled Tim Southee low to Devon Conway at deep square leg.

At that stage India, bidding to win a third World Cup title and second on home soil, were already well-placed for a huge total at 327-2 off 44 overs, with Shreyas Iyer 77 not out.

You can follow the semi-final clash here.

CricketKohli ViratNew ZealandIndiaICC World Cup
