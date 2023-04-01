India without injured Pandya for World Cup clash with wounded England

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. India without injured Pandya for World Cup clash with wounded England
India without injured Pandya for World Cup clash with wounded England
Hardik Pandya will be a big miss for India
Hardik Pandya will be a big miss for India
Reuters
India vice-captain Hardik Pandya (30) will miss their World Cup match with England as he continues to recover from a left ankle injury so the hosts may stick with his replacement Suryakumar Yadav (33), batsman KL Rahul (31) said on Saturday.

All-rounder Pandya hurt his ankle while looking to stop a shot with his leg off his own bowling in India's seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Pune. He then missed the win over New Zealand where Suryakumar was run out for two.

"Hardik has been a very important member of the team... so not having him is also a bit of a miss for the team," Rahul told reporters ahead of Sunday's game in Lucknow.

"Surya will probably get his chance and we know what he can do. So our confidence is in Surya till Hardik comes back."

India are looking to leapfrog South Africa and return to the top of the table with their sixth consecutive win and could not ask to face England at a better time, with the holders all but eliminated after four losses in five games.

But Rahul said India would not take their opponents lightly and must focus on their own strengths.

"They're still a dangerous team," he said. "We'll not go by what has happened with them in the last few games. We'll focus on tomorrow."

All of India's victories have come while chasing and Rahul said it would be good to test themselves batting first.

"It'll be a great opportunity if we get to bat first before the next stage," he said.

"In the next four games if we can get to bat first it'll be a good challenge for us to just see how to pace the innings and it's been some time since we've batted first."

Follow India's match with England on Flashscore.

Mentions
CricketICC World CupIndiaEnglandPandya HardikYadav SuryakumarRahul Lokesh
Related Articles
Match-winner Mohammed Shami had no issues warming the bench for India
India out to end decade of hurt at home World Cup
Jos Buttler shocked by England's World Cup slide after latest loss
Show more
Cricket
Netherlands captain Edwards leads stunning rout of Bangladesh at World Cup
Head repays Australia's faith immediately upon return with blistering hundred
Australia edge New Zealand by five runs in record World Cup epic in Dharamshala
Pakistan boss Mickey Arthur warns of 'witch hunt' against captain Babar Azam
World Cup title defence in shreds but England relishing India clash nonetheless
Matthew Wade named Australia captain for T20 series against India
Pakistan's World Cup batting woes hampering team, says team director Arthur
Markram fires again as South Africa edge Pakistan in World Cup thriller
Pat Cummins hails 'rare' Mitchell Starc talent for World Cup wicket record
Most Read
Hack the weekend: Chelsea, Anderlecht and Slovacko all facing tricky challenges
LIVE: Rugby World Cup final - South Africa leading but New Zealand fight back
Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Tonali suspension begins
Football Tracker: Wolves hold Newcastle in thriller, Juventus and Verona goalless

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings