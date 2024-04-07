Yash Thakur claims first five-wicket haul of IPL season as Lucknow beat Gujarat

Yash Thakur claims first five-wicket haul of IPL season as Lucknow beat Gujarat
Thakur his first-ever five wicket haul in T20 cricket on Sunday
AFP
Indian seam bowler Yash Thakur (25) took the first five-wicket haul of this year's IPL as he led Lucknow Super Giants to victory over Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

Thakur returned figures of 5-30 to help bowl out Gujarat for 130 in their chase of 164 as hosts Lucknow won by 33 runs in the 21st match of this edition of the T20 tournament.

Thakur, who is yet to play an international, wrapped up the match with two wickets in the 19th over as Lucknow beat Gujarat for the first time in five attempts in IPL.

Marcus Stoinis hit 58 to guide Lucknow to 163-5, a total which looked below par but the Lucknow bowlers, including spinner Krunal Pandya who took three wickets, made sure it was enough.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi took a stunning return catch off his own leg-spin to dismiss Gujarat's impact substitute Kane Williamson for one.

Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya, elder brother of Mumbai's Hardik Pandya, struck twice in one over including the wicket of Sai Sudarshan for 31 to derail the opposition chase.

Thakur then bowled a double wicket maiden over to flatten the batting and went to take his first-ever five-wicket haul in T20 cricket.

CricketIPLLucknow Super GiantsGujarat Titans
Romario Shepherd blasts 32 in final over as Mumbai beat Delhi to take first IPL win
Jos Buttler roars back into form as Rajasthan Royals remain unbeaten
Jos Buttler trumps Virat Kohli in battle of IPL tons as Rajasthan down Bengaluru
England speedster Jofra Archer targeting T20 World Cup after injury woes
England's Jofra Archer targeting Twenty20 World Cup, says Rob Key
Sunil Narine blitz powers Kolkata to 272 and third IPL victory
Sri Lanka sweep Bangladesh Test series with crushing win
Bracewell made New Zealand captain for T20 international against Pakistan
