England hammered by dominant New Zealand in ODI opener

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. One Day International
  4. England hammered by dominant New Zealand in ODI opener
England hammered by dominant New Zealand in ODI opener
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell celebrates his 100 runs
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell celebrates his 100 runs
AFP
Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell both struck unbeaten hundreds as New Zealand cruised to an eight-wicket win over England in the first one-day international in Cardiff on Friday.

The Black Caps, set 292 to win, finished on 297-2 with 26 balls remaining as they went 1-0 up in a four-match series.

Opening batsman Conway was 111 not out and Mitchell 118 not out, the pair sharing an unbroken third-wicket stand of 180 in New Zealand's first ODI against England since their agonising Super Over loss in the 2019 World Cup final at Lord's.

The teams will also face each other in the first match of the World Cup in Ahmedabad on October 5th.

England's quicks were unable to make an early breakthrough but leg-spinner Adil Rashid struck with his first ball when he bowled Will Young to leave New Zealand 61-1 in the 11th over.

Rashid was briefly off the field for cramp, and although David Willey had Henry Nicholls caught behind, there was no slowing New Zealand's march to victory.

Mitchell greeted Rashid's return to the attack with a six and a four off successive deliveries, a powerful drive followed by a controlled dab through third man.

Left-hander Conway completed his fourth ODI hundred, off 115 balls including 13 fours.

Mitchell then hammered Rashid for 16 off three balls - two sixes separated by a four - as he went into the 90s.

In common with Conway, he scored his fourth ODI hundred and first against England at the first time of asking, facing just 84 balls - including six fours and five sixes - to reach the landmark.

Conway ended the match in style with a straight six off Liam Livingstone as New Zealand recorded their third successive white-ball win over England this tour after ending a Twenty20 series level at 2-2.

Buttler fires England

Earlier, New Zealand held England to 291-6, with left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra leading a disciplined attack with 3-48.

England captain Jos Buttler marked his 33rd birthday by top-scoring for his side with 72.

Four England batsmen passed fifty but none of them overwhelmed New Zealand's bowlers.

Together with the returning Ben Stokes (52), Buttler shared a fourth-wicket stand of 88 after England lost the toss.

England's Jos Buttler and England's David Willey celebrate with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Henry Nicholls
AFP

Livingstone's typically dashing 52 off 40 balls added late impetus after opener Dawid Malan made 54.

Harry Brook was given another chance to push his World Cup claims after being drafted in as opener alongside Dawid Malan following injuries to Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow.

He was left out of the provisional squad for next month's title defence in India.

But it was Malan who dominated an opening stand of 80 before being bowled off his pads for 54 by Ravindra.

Brook fell for a subdued 25 in the next over when he gloved a Lockie Ferguson bouncer to New Zealand captain and wicketkeeper Tom Latham.

Buttler and Stokes consolidated, with England's limited-overs skipper completing a 48-ball fifty.

Stokes, in his first ODI since reversing his retirement from the format ahead of the World Cup, went to the landmark with a six over midwicket off Ravindra.

But the bowler had his revenge next ball, when Stokes slapped him to cover.

Livingstone holed out off Tim Southee's slower ball and the veteran seamer also dismissed Buttler.

The series continues at Southampton on Sunday.

Mentions
CricketEnglandNew ZealandConway DevonMitchell DarylButtler JosephStokes BenOne Day International
Related Articles
Hard to disagree with players prioritising T20, says Stokes
New Zealand steam roll England in third T20I
Carse strikes on debut as England win New Zealand T20 opener
Show more
Cricket
Young to get first chance to nail opening slot for New Zealand
Labuschagne gives Aussie selectors something to ponder
Concussion substitute Labuschagne knocks out South Africa
Australia's Starc eyes return to IPL in 2024
Harry Brook added to England squad for New Zealand ODI series
Australia want ODI series success over South Africa
South Africa look to balance last of their World Cup preparations
Australia include injured quartet in ODI World Cup squad
Most Read
Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty
Spain visit Georgia in shadow of ongoing Rubiales scandal
Germany score massive upset over US in World Cup semis
Ghana, Angola & Tanzania qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings