India's Gaikwad out of South Africa tests with finger injury

Top order India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the two-test series in South Africa on Saturday, with Abhimanyu Easwaran drafted in as his replacement.

Gaikwad hurt his right ring finger while fielding in the second one-day international against South Africa in Gqeberha.

"He underwent scans, and following an expert consultation, the BCCI medical team has ruled him out of the remainder of the tour," the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement.

Gaikwad, 26, has played six one-dayers and 19 Twenty20 Internationals but is yet to make his test debut.

Easwaran is captain of the India A squad currently in South Africa.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to be skipper Rohit Sharma's opening partner in the test series beginning in Centurion on Tuesday.