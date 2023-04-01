Markram ton and spin twins see South Africa to win over Australia

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. One Day International
  4. Markram ton and spin twins see South Africa to win over Australia
Markram ton and spin twins see South Africa to win over Australia
Updated
South Africa's Aiden Markram in action
South Africa's Aiden Markram in action
Reuters
Aiden Markram's (28) century and a successful spin attack saw South Africa beat Australia by 111 runs in the third One Day International at the JB Marks Oval on Tuesday to win their first match of the five-game series.

Markram scored 102 not out as he propelled the hosts to 338-6 after they had been put in to bat, to which Australia replied with 227, bowled out with 15 overs to spare.

Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi both took two wickets as their spin halted a brisk Australia response.

However, South Africa did get lucky when David Warner was run out and Tim David was then given out after a review of a catch that looked to have been dropped but was ruled fair by the fourth umpire after a TV review.

David Warner is run out by Keshav Maharaj
Reuters

Markram also had a touch of fortune about reaching his second ODI century, dropped in the deep on 95 which allowed him to reach the three-figure milestone.

But it was a vital innings that propelled South Africa to a formidable total after they lost their way mid-innings.

They began in rampant fashion as Quinton de Kock and captain Temba Bavuma put on an opening stand of 146 before De Kock was undone by the off-spin of Travis Head and holed out for 82 runs.

Bavuma went quickly thereafter for 57 and the home team’s run rate slowed markedly as Australia pinned them back.

When David Miler departed cheaply in the 42nd over they were 244-5 but Markram revived the innings and ensured a formidable target with some powerful hitting in the last overs.

Warner scored 78 for Australia
Reuters

It did not seem to trouble the tourists, however, with Warner and Head hitting the ball to all corners and Australia racing to 104-1 off 10 overs as they began their reply on a frigid night.

But when Warner slipped, lost his shoe and was run out by Maharaj’s dead-eye throw, despite a despairing dive, the match turned.

Marnus Labuschagne, man of the match in the previous two ODI's which Australia won, was stumped off Shamsi’s bowling for 15 and David adjudged out despite substitute fielder Bjorn Fortuin looking unsure he had taken a clean catch of George Coetzee’s bowling. Television replays were also unconvincing.

Seamer Coetzee then cleaned up the tail to finish with figures of 4-50.

The teams move to Pretoria for Friday's clash with the last game of the series at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Mentions
CricketSouth AfricaAustraliaOne Day International
Related Articles
Warner, Labuschagne tons as Australia crush South Africa
Australia want ODI series success over South Africa
Australia adds Neser to bolster pace attack in South Africa
Show more
Cricket
India into Asia Cup final after beating Sri Lanka
Pakistan 'grateful' for India wake-up call ahead of World Cup
Topley looks to put injury history behind him at World Cup
Pace guns to propel Australia at World Cup, says Hazlewood
Kohli & Rahul fire as India thump Pakistan in Asia Cup
Pakistan ex-cricketer gets 12 years for inciting murder of Dutch MP
Neesham wants 'one last crack' at World Cup after 2019 agony
Livingstone shines as England level NZ ODI series
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup tie spills over to reserve day after rain
Most Read
Perfect Portugal demolish Luxembourg 9-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier
Pogba suspended after testing positive for testosterone
North Macedonia strike late to defy Italy victory
Ghana, Angola & Tanzania qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings