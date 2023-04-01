NZ's Milne ruled out of England series with hamstring injury

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. One Day International
  4. NZ's Milne ruled out of England series with hamstring injury
NZ's Milne ruled out of England series with hamstring injury
Adam Milne in action for New Zealand
Adam Milne in action for New Zealand
Reuters
New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne (31) has been ruled out of the remainder of the one-day International series against England due to a hamstring injury, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Saturday.

Milne, who is also in the squad for a three-match ODI series in Bangladesh this month, missed New Zealand's eight-wicket win over England in the opening match on Friday.

"Milne suffered hamstring tightness at training in Cardiff before yesterday's opening ODI and a subsequent scan revealed he would need a period of rehabilitation," NZC said in a statement.

Milne will be replaced by Ben Lister (27), who was already in England playing for Kent in the County Championship. Lister has played 10 Twenty20 internationals and one ODI for New Zealand, taking a total of 11 wickets across both formats.

The second ODI will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Sunday.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
CricketMilne AdamEnglandNew ZealandLister BenjaminKentOne Day International
Related Articles
England hammered by dominant New Zealand in ODI opener
Carse strikes on debut as England win New Zealand T20 opener
Trent Boult back in the New Zealand ODI squad for England tour after one-year absence
Show more
Cricket
Warner, Labuschagne tons as Australia crush South Africa
Sri Lanka's Samarawickrama helps sink Bangladesh in Asia Cup
Australia adds Neser to bolster pace attack in Sth Africa
Updated
Young to get first chance to nail opening slot for New Zealand
Labuschagne gives Aussie selectors something to ponder
Concussion substitute Labuschagne knocks out South Africa
Hard to disagree with players prioritising T20, says Stokes
Australia's Starc eyes return to IPL in 2024
Most Read
Derby Week: One of the spiciest contests in Spanish football
Veteran Djokovic overcomes Shelton to reach US Open final
Alcaraz says he will not dwell long on US Open semi-final exit
Need to raise game against Djokovic, says Medvedev

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings