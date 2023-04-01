Young spinner Rehan Ahmed takes four wickets as rotated England beat Ireland

Rehan Ahmed has represented England in all formats at 19
Reuters
A second-string England cruised to a 48-run victory over Ireland in the second ODI at Trent Bridge on Saturday, bowling out the visitors for 286 after racking up 334-8 in the first innings.

Right-arm spinner Rehan Ahmed (19) did the bulk of the damage with the ball for England, running through the middle order to take four for 54 as Ireland's chase fizzled out.

England had piled up the runs in their 50 overs with opener Will Jacks (24) top-scoring with 94, falling while attempting to hit a six to reach his century, and debutant Sam Hain (28) making 89.

Ireland began their innings in positive fashion with skipper Paul Stirling (33) and Andy Balbirnie (32) putting on 46 in the opening four overs as England fast bowler George Scrimshaw (25) suffered a nightmare start to his debut with a rash of no balls.

Scrimshaw made amends by removing Balbirnie with the final ball of the fourth over and Ireland were stopped in their tracks when Matthew Potts (24) bowled Stirling with the next ball.

Harry Tector (23) tried to respond as he made 39 in 40 balls but Irish wickets fell regularly with Ahmed ending Tector's resistance when Jacks took a superb running catch.

Ireland's top scorer George Dockrell (43) also fell to Ahmed but the visitors stubbornly refused to go without a fight as their lower order batted impressively.

Josh Little and Craig Young put on 55 for the last wicket before Scrimshaw brought proceedings to a close as Little holed out to Brydon Carse at long on.

The first ODI between the sides was abandoned because of rain with the third match taking place in Bristol on Tuesday.

Check out the full scorecard with Flashscore.

