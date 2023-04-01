England's Root to get World Cup practice in first ODI against Ireland

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. One Day International
  4. England's Root to get World Cup practice in first ODI against Ireland
England's Root to get World Cup practice in first ODI against Ireland
England's Joe Root
England's Joe Root
AFP
England batsman Joe Root (32) will face Ireland in Wednesday's one-day international series opener as he eyes extra practice ahead of the World Cup.

With England's World Cup defence set to get underway in India on October 5th, Root is the only member of the World Cup squad taking on Ireland.

Root asked to be added to the squad at his home Headingley ground, targeting one more innings to find the form that eluded him in the recent matches against New Zealand.

He scored 39 runs in four innings against the Black Caps, who will also take on England in the opening game of the World Cup in Ahmedabad.

Root's presence is welcome for Zak Crawley (25), standing in as white-ball captain for the Ireland series in place of the resting Jos Buttler (33).

"I love spending time with Rooty. To have him in the side as a batsman and former captain is going to be tremendously useful for me and the team," he said.

"It's great having him here. Especially so for me as captain, because I can lean on him for that kind of stuff. I played under him for a long time and stood next to him at slip when he was Test captain.

"It's great to have him in the team and I will look to him. He's a great cricket brain and experienced guy.

"No one works harder than Joe, that's why he's the best. We all try to emulate him as much as we can. He's a great person to learn from and a role model for us all. I hope he gets what he needs from it too."

Mentions
CricketOne Day InternationalRoot JoeEnglandIreland
Related Articles
Stokes's England ODI record 182 sets up win over New Zealand
Livingstone shines as England level NZ ODI series
NZ's Milne ruled out of England series with hamstring injury
Show more
Cricket
Eight people charged with corruption attempts in UAE T10 league
Updated
India's Ashwin recalled for Australia series as Rahul named captain for first two games
England selector admits Roy World Cup axe shows 'ruthless side of sport'
Hardie stays as cover for India series as Australia's injury woes mount
Ravichandran Ashwin still in mix for India's World Cup squad, says Rohit Sharma
Australia opener Travis Head’s one-day World Cup chances up in the air
Jansen makes double contribution as South Africa win ODI series against Australia
England pick Harry Brook instead of Jason Roy for World Cup title defence
Ruthless India rout sorry Sri Lanka to win Asia Cup as paceman Siraj shines
Most Read
Crowds hail Al Nassr and Ronaldo's arrival in Iran ahead of AFC Champions League match
Champions League: Can anyone topple favourites Manchester City?
Newcastle's Sandro Tonali ready for emotional return to former club AC Milan
Liverpool will give Europa League full respect, says Jurgen Klopp

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings