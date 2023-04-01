England and Australia docked World Test Championship points and fined over slow over-rate

England and Australia's captains pose for the media following the final Ashes test at The Oval
England and Australia's captains pose for the media following the final Ashes test at The Oval
Reuters
England and Australia have been penalised 19 and 10 World Test Championship (WTC) points, respectively and fined a percent of their match fees after they were found guilty of maintaining slow over-rate during the Ashes, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.

Australia were fined 50% of their match fee for 10 overs in the fourth test at Manchester, while England received a "10% for the first test, 45% for the second, 15% for the fourth and 25% for the fifth."

Australia opener Usman Khawaja last month revealed he had approached the ICC about reducing penalties for slow over-rates in test matches after the governing body announced it had decided to soften sanctions.

Khawaja said it was "really frustrating" for players to lose their match fees despite delivering entertaining matches.

The hosts beat Australia by 49 runs in the fifth and final Ashes test at The Oval on Monday, securing a 2-2 series draw.

Australia are third in the WTC standings, while England are placed fifth.

