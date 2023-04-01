Warner brushes off Johnson criticism as Cummins backs Australia teammate

Warner's form has been criticised lately
David Warner (37) brushed off scathing criticism from former teammate Mitchell Johnson over his selection for Australia's Test series against Pakistan, saying Friday: "Everyone's entitled to their own opinions."

Johnson lashed out in a newspaper column after veteran Australia opener Warner was picked for the three-match home series starting next week in what is expected to be his Test farewell.

Johnson questioned why the veteran should get a "hero's send-off" given his recent poor Test form, while bringing up Warner's central role in the "Sandpaper-gate" ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

Steve Smith and Warner were both banned for a year for their part in the notorious incident.

"It wouldn't be summer without a headline," Warner said at an event to launch broadcaster Fox Sports' summer cricket coverage.

"It is what it is. Everyone's entitled to their own opinions. But moving forward, we're looking for a nice Test over in the west (of Australia)."

The first Test starts in Perth on December 14 before moving to Melbourne and then Sydney, where Warner is hoping for an emotional farewell in front of his home fans.

Warner's long-time opening partner Usman Khawaja rallied behind him following Johnson's comments, saying that "no one's perfect", with allrounder Glenn Maxwell also offering support.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins said the team were "fiercely protective" of the 109-Test veteran, who has been a fixture of the side for 12 years.

"I think we protect each other a lot. We have been through a lot over the years," he said, sitting alongside Warner at the same broadcast function.

"Our boys, I've played alongside someone like Davey or Steve (Smith) for a dozen years now. (We are) fiercely protective of each other."

