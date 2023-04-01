Australia's Cameron Green 'happy to bat anywhere' in quest for Ashes return

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. The Ashes
  4. Australia's Cameron Green 'happy to bat anywhere' in quest for Ashes return
Australia's Cameron Green 'happy to bat anywhere' in quest for Ashes return
Green was sidelined with a minor hamstring strain
Green was sidelined with a minor hamstring strain
Reuters
Cameron Green (24) says he is prepared to bat in Australia's top order to reclaim a place in the Ashes line-up for their meeting with England at Old Trafford next week after missing the third test due to injury.

Green was sidelined with a minor hamstring strain and in his absence replacement Mitchell Marsh shone with the bat, scoring a century in Australia's first innings in their three-wicket loss at Headingley.

Marsh's form means he is expected to retain his place for the fourth test, which begins on Wednesday, with Green more likely to challenge opening batter David Warner, who struggled in Leeds, for a spot in the line-up.

"It might be a bit tougher as an allrounder when you have to bowl your 15 to 20 (overs) a game and then also bat number four," said Green.

"I think being an allrounder…probably Shane Watson is the only (opener) who comes to mind doing that. I'm not too sure how much he bowled.

"But I think anyone would be happy to bat anywhere to play test cricket.

"You always put your hand up for selection but have to wait and see what selectors think."

Watson was the last allrounder to open the batting for Australia, doing so 29 times during his 59-test career, while Green, who bowled an average of 15 overs in the first two Ashes tests, has never batted above No. 4 in first class cricket.

Unlike many of his teammates, Green remained at Australia's training base during the nine day pause between the third and fourth tests.

He declared himself fit for the decisive clash, with his side holding a 2-1 series lead with two tests remaining.

"It was nice to have a bit of a break," he said. "The body is all good."

Mentions
CricketGreen CameronAustraliaEnglandThe Ashes
Related Articles
Inspired Stokes falls short as Australia win at Lord's and take a commanding 2-0 lead
Fired-up Ben Stokes gives England hope of unlikely victory after Bairstow controversy
England up against it to win second Ashes test, but where there's Stokes there's hope
Show more
Cricket
Justin Langer replaces Andy Flower as Lucknow Super Giants coach in IPL
From selling street food to dazzling India debut, Jaiswal scripts rags-to-riches story
Ravichandran Ashwin's seven-wicket haul hands West Indies crushing defeat
Updated
India name strong women's squad for Asian Games, Gaikwad leads depleted men's side
India to play all three formats on South Africa tour
India's Jaiswal credits Rohit for steering him through test debut
Debutant Jaiswal, Rohit score hundreds as India take charge in Dominica
ICC announces equal prize money for men's and women's events
Short and sweet, T10 cricket jostles for foothold with new events
Ravichandran Ashwin wrecks West Indies as India dominate opening day
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Timber unveiled by Arsenal, West Ham sign deal to sell Rice
Novak Djokovic eases past Jannik Sinner to reach Wimbledon final
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz sweeps past Medvedev to set up Djokovic final at Wimbledon
Daniil Medvedev to tune out of Alcaraz-Djokovic Wimbledon blockbuster after loss in semis

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |