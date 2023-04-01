Ben Stokes to have 'serious conversations' about knee surgery after Ashes finale

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. The Ashes
  4. Ben Stokes to have 'serious conversations' about knee surgery after Ashes finale
Ben Stokes to have 'serious conversations' about knee surgery after Ashes finale
Stokes is facing an uncertain future
Stokes is facing an uncertain future
AFP
England captain Ben Stokes (32) is prepared to have "serious conversations" about an operation on his troublesome left knee as he eyes another tilt at the Ashes in 2025/26.

Stokes has been hampered by a chronic injury for the past year and has often been in evident pain during the ongoing series against Australia.

The all-rounder had hoped to play a full part with bat and ball but the usually lively swing bowler has been restricted to just 29 overs so far this Ashes and didn't bowl at all in the last two Tests.

With batting and fielding also testing his physical endurance, Stokes accepts he cannot go on in the same way much longer and still perform at the highest level.

But this week's Ashes finale at The Oval - which the hosts must win to square the series at 2-2 - is also England's last Test for six months before a tour of India and that gap between red-ball matches could give Stokes time for an operation.

He had a cortisone injection ahead of this year’s Indian Premier League to help manage his symptoms and, asked Wednesday on the eve of the Ashes finale if he would now consider surgery as well, Stokes replied: "Yeah, it's something I obviously want to get sorted.

"The times I've seen specialists and stuff like that, there has been cricket around, so as it's been manageable we've just cracked on.

"I was pretty broken after the Lord's game (where his stunning 155 could not prevent Australia from winning the second Test), but I still managed to walk out.

"I think this is a good time to have some serious conversations with medics around what I could potentially do to get a role in which I can bowl without having to worry about my knee. Those are conversations we will be able to have in that time off."

'Frustrating'

He added: "It has been frustrating in the last couple of years, not being able to have the same impact and play the same role that I have done for the last 10 years."

Holders Australia are already assured of retaining the Ashes at 2-1 up, regardless of the result of this week's match in London.

That means it will be at least a decade between England Ashes series wins, having last triumphed in 2015.

Stokes said he would love to be involved when England head 'Down Under' for the next edition.

"It'd be nice to go out to Australia in 2025 and have a good chance of winning," he said.

"How this series has gone and how close we were, it does make you think when we next go to Australia 'do we have a better chance than the last few times?'

"The Ashes is such an important series for English and Australian cricket and it would be nice to say I've won it twice."

Although Stokes has officially retired from one-day internationals, England would welcome him back for their 50-over World Cup title defence in India later this year given how much he did to help them lift the trophy on home soil four years ago.

Stokes, however, dismissed talk of an ODI return at the World Cup by saying: "I'm retired."

He added: "I'm going on holiday after this game. That's as far as I'm thinking. But there's only so much 'break' you can cope with.

"You really do miss that environment, when you're around the other lads. In two or three weeks I'll probably get bored and just schedule a squad game or something like that."

Mentions
CricketThe AshesStokes BenEnglandAustralia
Related Articles
Under-fire captain Cummins adamant that Ashes is 'not done' yet for Australia
England captain Stokes ready to end Ashes series on high after 'emotionless' draw
Australia eager to end long wait for Ashes series win in England
Show more
Cricket
Shafique and Salman pummel hosts Sri Lanka as Pakistan eye series sweep
England name an unchanged team for the fifth and final Ashes test
Updated
David Warner dismisses suggestions of early retirement ahead of fifth Ashes Test
Updated
India to host Australia ahead of ODI World Cup
Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur suspended by ICC for Code of Conduct breaches
West Indies recall Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas for India ODIs
India's test transition begins smoothly in West Indies with Yashasvi Jaiswal starring
Relentless rain in Port of Spain denies India series sweep over West Indies
Zak Crawley adamant England are still 'massively up' for Ashes finale
Cameron Green admits 'Australia got out of jail' with fourth Ashes Test draw
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: City & Bayern fight over Walker, more eye-catching Saudi moves
Canada come back from behind to knock Ireland out of the Women's World Cup
Lionel Messi scores twice in first start for Inter Miami as they thrash Atlanta
Coach Tata Martino reveals Lionel Messi is set to be the new Inter Miami captain

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |