Cameron Green admits 'Australia got out of jail' with fourth Ashes Test draw

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green (24) admitted the tourists had "got out of jail" in an Ashes-clinching draw at Old Trafford.

England dominated the fourth Test in Manchester and led by 275 runs on first innings.

But with rain meaning only 30 overs were possible across the final two days on Saturday and Sunday, Australia held on for a draw.

The result meant Australia, as the holders, retained the Ashes -- they are 2-1 up with just this week's fifth Test at The Oval left to play.

"I think we definitely got away with one there," Green, one of Australia's not-out batsmen, told the cricket.com.au website.

"There's no point denying it. Whilst we were behind the game, and you never know what would have happened, cricket is a funny game, but England dominated this one. We definitely got out of jail."

The towering Aussie added: "We didn't play our best game. The rain gods were in our favour the last couple of days. You just take it and move on to the next game."

Green's place at The Oval is under threat, with fellow all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in fine form and Australia contemplating a recall for spinner Todd Murphy.

But whether he features or not, Green has no doubt Australia will be fully focused on securing their first Ashes series win in England in 22 years.

Australia were also 2-1 up going to The Oval four years ago but arguably paid the price for some over-enthusiastic celebrations beforehand as England won in South London to square the series at 2-2.

"The last time they were here they had a win here (Old Trafford) to retain the Ashes, but it's a bit different this time around," said Green.

"I'm sure a few guys are hurting from last time. We'll keep it level-headed and looking forward to the next game."