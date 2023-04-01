Pavilion End at Trent Bridge to be renamed after England's Broad

  4. Pavilion End at Trent Bridge to be renamed after England's Broad
Stuart Broad running out at Trent Bridge
Stuart Broad running out at Trent Bridge
Reuters
The Pavilion End at Trent Bridge will be renamed the Stuart Broad End to recognise one of England's greatest bowlers who retired earlier this year after the Ashes series.

Broad, who played his final test in July when England tied 2-2 with Australia, took 604 test wickets - behind only Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, James Anderson and Anil Kumble.

The Pavilion End holds a special place in Broad's heart as he bagged the only test hat-trick seen at the venue, against India in 2011.

However, it was a fiery spell of fast bowling in the first session of an Ashes test in 2015 which will live long in the memory as he ripped through Australia's top order to finish with his career best figures of eight wickets for 15 runs.

"It's a bit surreal to think that part of the ground where I fell in love with cricket will now bear my name," Broad, 37, said in a statement.

"Playing for Notts (Nottinghamshire) has meant so much to me and I've been so grateful that, wherever my career has taken me, I've always been able to come home to Trent Bridge.

"As someone who is Nottingham born and bred, this is an incredibly proud moment for myself and my family."

Broad picked up 190 wickets in 43 appearances for county and country at Trent Bridge.

Nottinghamshire chairman Andy Hunt added: "It feels only fitting that the end of his home ground where he recorded some of his greatest achievements will now serve as a permanent honour to his cricketing career."

Broad's former teammate Anderson, England's leading wicket taker, had an end named after him in 2017 at his home ground Old Trafford - the end where Broad picked up his 600th test wicket.

Mentions
CricketThe AshesBroad StuartNottinghamshireAnderson James
