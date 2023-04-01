Ellyse Perry falls for 99 but Australia in command in women's Ashes test

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. The Ashes Women
  4. Ellyse Perry falls for 99 but Australia in command in women's Ashes test
Ellyse Perry falls for 99 but Australia in command in women's Ashes test
Ellyse Perry walks off after being dismissed for 99 off of the bowling of Lauren Filer
Ellyse Perry walks off after being dismissed for 99 off of the bowling of Lauren Filer
Reuters
Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry (32) missed out on an Ashes test century by one run on a rain-hit first day of the one-off match against England as the visitors reached 328-7 at stumps at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday.

Australia opted to bat after winning the toss but their openers Beth Moooney (29) and Phoebe Litchfield (20) could not convert their starts before Perry came to the crease.

She built a valuable 119-run stand with Tahlia McGrath (27) before spinner Sophie Ecclestone (24) beat McGrath's defence to bowl her for 61.

Tea was taken early when rain sent the players back to the pavilion and the third session resumed only after a 90-minute delay.

England then stemmed the flow of runs as Ecclestone picked up two wickets in an over when she dismissed Jess Jonassen (30) after a successful review for a catch off the glove and captain Alyssa Healy (33) was bowled for a duck, her third in a row against England.

Perry averages over 75 in test matches and she looked well set for her third century having hit 15 boundaries when England debutant Lauren Filer (22), who had dismissed Mooney, lured the Australian into a drive when she was on 99.

Perry connected but the ball flew off the outside edge and into the hands of Nat Sciver-Brunt at gully as England celebrated while the Australian batter bowed her head in disappointment before walking off.

Ashleigh Gardner (26) and Annabel Sutherland (21) limited the damage with a 77-run partnership, but Gardner was removed when England took the new ball and Lauren Bell (22) had her caught behind for 40.

Sutherland was unbeaten on 39 at stumps along with new batter Alana King (27).

The test is the curtain-raiser of the multi-format series, with three Twenty20s and three one-day internationals to follow, as England bid to regain the Ashes from Australia after going winless in the 2021-22 campaign.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
CricketPerry EllyseEcclestone SophieMcGrath TahliaMooney BethGardner AshleighSutherland AnnabelLitchfield PhoebeBell LaurenEnglandAustraliaThe Ashes Women
Related Articles
Lauren Filer to make England debut in women's Ashes test against Australia
England v Australia: The Women's Ashes format explained
The Ashes 2023 guide: All you need to know about the men's and women's series
Show more
Cricket
OPINION: England must find some balance as entertainment is never a substitute for winning
Andrew McDonald backs Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to fire in second Ashes test
England's style validated despite defeat to Australia, says McCullum
Australia's Usman Khawaja reins in 'Little Uzzie' to set up historic Ashes run chase
Australia and England fined for slow over-rate after first Ashes test
Australia hails Pat Cummins in 'rope-a-dope' victory over England
Usman Khawaja steers calm course for Australia on Ashes rollercoaster
Resilient Australia deflate England's Bazball but Ben Stokes defiant
Pat Cummins guides Australia to two wicket victory over England in Ashes classic
Stuart Broad eager to emulate England's 2005 Ashes heroes on final day
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle close in on Tonali signing, City to bid for Rice
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Can Christopher Nkunku fix Pochettino's first Chelsea challenge?
Barcelona set to sign Ilkay Gundogan on free transfer from Man City