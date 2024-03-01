Cultural journey awaits as Danish manager Tomasson takes Sweden reins

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Cultural journey awaits as Danish manager Tomasson takes Sweden reins
Cultural journey awaits as Danish manager Tomasson takes Sweden reins
Tomasson was previously at Blackburn
Tomasson was previously at Blackburn
Reuters
Sweden are set for a cultural shake-up after their new Danish manager Jon Dahl Tomasson took the reins on Friday promising modern attacking football that he hopes will quell the discontent at his appointment expressed by some fans.

The choice of Tomasson - joint top scorer for bitter Scandinavian rivals Denmark - has caused murmurs of discontent among Swedish fans but he was all smiles when he was presented to the media after a dramatic video as his contract commenced.

Flanked by Swedish Football Association (SvFF) general secretary Andrea Mollerberg and head of football Kim Kallstrom, Tomasson made light of those gripes.

"My task is to create an international identity of football, an attacking mindset, a challenge I really love," Tomasson told reporters, before addressing one of their main concerns.

"Then there is the next challenge - I will not be talking Swedish, because I want to be understood. I also want to understand everybody, understand the questions," he told reporters, much to their relief.

Swedish and Danish are part of the same family of Scandinavian languages but speakers often struggle to understand each other when talking and there are differences when it comes to their football philosophies too.

Tomasson was schooled in Denmark's Dutch-inspired style of fluid, passing football, while Sweden traditionally adopted a more direct approach that had its roots in the teaching of British coaches such as Roy Hodgson and Bob Houghton.

The 47-year-old is well aware of these issues. Having grown up across the Oresund bridge in Copenhagen, he faced Sweden on a number of occasions as a player and went on to manage Malmo FF to the Swedish title in 2020 and 2021.

"I'm looking forward to this journey, this great journey with this great country with our fans, to create an attacking football mind. A mindset where we want to enjoy the game, the fans should join us on this great journey," he said.

Tomasson takes over a side that performed well under Janne Andersson but then suffered an alarming slide, missing the COVID-delayed Euro 2020 and Qatar World Cup and will not be in Germany at this year's European Championship either.

"(It's) a journey where there probably will be ups and downs but a journey we need to do together - a new era," he said.

That journey will begin in Stockholm on March 25 when the Swedes take on Albania in a friendly at the Friends Arena.

Mentions
SwedenFootballTomasson Jon Dahl
Related Articles
Sweden appoint Jon Dahl Tomasson as first-ever foreign manager
Swedish World Cup finalist and Fiorentina legend Kurt Hamrin dies aged 89
Tottenham lose striker Richarlison for up to a month in 'disruptive season'
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Bayern Munich, Milan & PSG all in action on bumper Friday night
Updated
Fulham boss Silva understands Ten Hag's anger after social media post
Aftermath of League Cup loss the hardest days in a tough season for Pochettino's Chelsea
Brentford defender Mee out for the season with ankle fracture as Frank faces crisis
Fantasy Premier League: Time to start thinking ahead to a round with just four matches
Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro leaves only weeks after reaching AFCON final
Hack the Weekend: Mainz facing tricky challenge as Strasbourg and Montpellier clash
Diaz fit for Liverpool's Forest trip and Salah may return next week, says Klopp
Most Read
Text messages sent by Red Bull's Christian Horner emerge amid reports of sexual misconduct
Tennis Tracker: Rublev disqualified in Dubai semi, Medvedev beaten by Humbert
Rublev defaulted in final set for screaming at line judge as Bublik reaches Dubai final
Athletic Bilbao annihilate Atletico Madrid to reach Copa del Rey final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings