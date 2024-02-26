Sweden appoint Jon Dahl Tomasson as first-ever foreign manager

Sweden appoint Jon Dahl Tomasson as first-ever foreign manager
Tomasson recently resigned as manager of Blackburn Rovers
Reuters
Former Denmark striker Jon Dahl Tomasson (47) has been appointed as Sweden manager, the Swedish FA said on Monday, becoming the country's first-ever foreign coach.

Tomasson, who recently resigned as manager of English second-tier side Blackburn Rovers, has signed a contract which extends to the qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup, which will be automatically extended upon advancement.

"I'm very much looking forward to starting this great assignment and meeting supporters, players and of course the media in Sweden. And to be able to think, speak and dream in blue and yellow," he said.

Tomasson made 112 appearances for Denmark and takes over from Janne Andersson who left the role following Sweden's failure to qualify for Euro 2024 when they finished third in their group behind Belgium and Austria.

