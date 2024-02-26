EXCLUSIVE: Lee Sharpe confident his Man United side were better than the treble winners

EXCLUSIVE: Lee Sharpe confident his Man United side were better than the treble winners
Manchester United's 93/94 side
Manchester United's 93/94 side
Profimedia
Manchester United double-winner Lee Sharpe rates his 1993/94 team as better than the 1999 Treble winners, he told Tribal Football.

For the 1993/94 season, United won the Premier League, the FA Cup and reached the League Cup final where they were beaten by Aston Villa. In contrast, the '99 winners won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

Speaking with Tribalfootball.com, Sharpe said: "Phew, that's a difficult one. I would say we were slightly more aggressive.

"We didn't have as big a squad (as '99), but I'd say on any given day I'd back us against anyone. And I think in a one-off game we'd beat the '99 team. But I'm biased!

Asked for a score, Sharpe winked: "Oh, it'd be 2-1 to us."

1993/94 XI: Schmeichel - Parker, Bruce, Pallister, Irwin - Sharpe, Keane, Ince, Giggs - Hughes, Cantona

Subs: Robson, Kanchelskis, Phelan

1998/99 XI: Schmeichel - Neville, Johnsen, Stam, Irwin - Beckham, Keane, Scholes, Giggs - Sheringham, Cole

Subs: Solskjaer, Yorke, Berg

Lee Sharpe was speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of InstantCasino.com.

Mentions
FootballManchester UnitedFeatures
