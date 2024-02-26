EXCLUSIVE: Lee Sharpe confident his Man United side were better than the treble winners

For the 1993/94 season, United won the Premier League, the FA Cup and reached the League Cup final where they were beaten by Aston Villa. In contrast, the '99 winners won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.
Speaking with Tribalfootball.com, Sharpe said: "Phew, that's a difficult one. I would say we were slightly more aggressive.
"We didn't have as big a squad (as '99), but I'd say on any given day I'd back us against anyone. And I think in a one-off game we'd beat the '99 team. But I'm biased!
Asked for a score, Sharpe winked: "Oh, it'd be 2-1 to us."
1993/94 XI: Schmeichel - Parker, Bruce, Pallister, Irwin - Sharpe, Keane, Ince, Giggs - Hughes, Cantona
Subs: Robson, Kanchelskis, Phelan
1998/99 XI: Schmeichel - Neville, Johnsen, Stam, Irwin - Beckham, Keane, Scholes, Giggs - Sheringham, Cole
Subs: Solskjaer, Yorke, Berg
Lee Sharpe was speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of InstantCasino.com.