Darts world champion Michael Smith recalls shock messages from Toni Kroos

With his first World Championship title in January, World Darts Champion Michael Smith (33) fulfilled a dream - and shortly afterwards received a surprising text message.

The sender? Football star Toni Kroos.

Smith said in an interview wih the Mirror that the midfielder asked him "if he could call me and I could take part in his podcast"

For Smith, it was the"strangest" and"most memorable" moment of the year.

Little understanding from his wife

The curious thing is that he was sitting on the toilet in Bahrain when he made contact.

'Bully Boy' went on to add: "I almost started crying on the loo and texted my wife that I had just received a message from him - and she replied: 'Who the hell is Toni Kroos?"

Smith, who is hoping to successfully defend his title at the current World Championships, confirmed that he is still in contact with the Real Madrid midfielder today.