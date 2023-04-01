Teenage star Littler storms into last 16 at World Darts Championship

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Darts
  3. PDC World Championship
  4. Teenage star Littler storms into last 16 at World Darts Championship
Teenage star Littler storms into last 16 at World Darts Championship
Updated
Teenage start Littler storms into last 16 at World Darts Championship
Teenage start Littler storms into last 16 at World Darts Championship
AFP
Luke Littler's (16) stunning debut at the World Darts Championship reached new heights after a sensational 4-1 win over Canada’s Matt Campbell at the Alexandra Palace in London.

The teenager will now become the youngest player to compete in the last-16 after storming past a player ranked 102 places above him.

The 16-year-old will now become the youngest player to compete in the last 16 after breezing past a player ranked 102 places above him.

Littler stormed into a 2-0 lead after winning all six legs, and held his nerve to come from two legs down in the third set to win a final leg decider 3-2.

Campbell appeared to stage a remarkable fightback after Littler missed a match dart at bull off 91 to win the fourth set 3-2, but then lost two throws in the fifth set as the debutant hit a double 20 to see out the match 4-1.

The world youth champion had already beaten 2012 BDO champion Christian Kirstand in the opening round and UK Open champion Andrew Gilding the following day on his way to the third round.

He will now face either Wales' Jim Williams or former champion Raymond van Barneveld on Saturday for a place in the quarter-final.

"Unbelievable! I only wanted to win one game and I've won three," Littler told Sky Sports. "I've battled through it and I'm so happy. I just let my darts do the talking.

"As soon as I won that first game against Christian Kist I just settled. As soon as I went 2-0 up against Matt I tried to calm myself down because last time it didn't go too well. I kept composed and got over the line."

Click here to see stats of Littler v Campbell.

Mentions
DartsLittler LukeCampbell MattPDC World Championship
Related Articles
PDC World Championship: Two-time champion Peter Wright suffers early shock
'I'm enjoying the game again' - Gary Anderson on form with demolition job
The contenders to win the 2024 World Darts Championship in London
Show more
Darts
PDC World Championship: Smith goes through and O'Connor dominates
PDC World Championship: Van Gerwen beats Barry to reach third round
PDC World Championship: Price wins in straight sets to reach third round
Gerwyn Price returns to PDC World Championship without hearing protection
Darts world champion Michael Smith recalls shock messages from Toni Kroos
Michael Smith 'needed confidence boost' after narrowly avoiding upset
PDC World Championship: Defending champion Smith squeezes through
Most Read
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Hojlund the hero as Man Utd come from behind to stun Villa in festive thriller
Rangers and Aberdeen matches postponed due to Storm Gerrit announces SPL
Teenage star Littler storms into last 16 at World Darts Championship

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings