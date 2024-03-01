Nathan Aspinall 'finding ways to win' after first Premier League victory

Nathan Aspinall says he is "battling his own demons" but enjoying his Premier League opportunity

Nathan Aspinall (32) says he is "battling his own demons" but is now finding ways to win after clinching the fifth Premier League crown on Thursday night in Exeter.

The Asp came through Peter Wright, Luke Humphries and Rob Cross to claim the £10,000 winner's bonus in the south west, becoming the third different nightly winner inside five weeks and snapping Michael van Gerwen's three-week streak in the process.

Aspinall recovered from 3-1 down to beat Wright in a hard-fought quarter-final tussle, while he also emphatically stopped a spirited fightback by reigning world champion Luke Humphries in the semis.

The 32-year-old ultimately set up a final showdown against Cross for the Night Five title, with Aspinall defeating the 2018 world champion 6-2 and for the second week in succession to put himself firmly in the play-off mix.

"I was a bit down after the first three weeks, but I've dug deep over the last two nights," Aspinall, a Premier League runner-up in 2020, told the PDC.

"It was a slow start to the season, but last week was massive for myself. That win against Michael Smith has kick-started my season.

"I have been fighting with demons in my own head, but I love this game, and I love the opportunity I've been given.

"Everyone knows I'm a fighter, and I'm over the moon with the win tonight.

"I've not performed at the level I know I’m capable of, but I'm still finding a way to win.

"At the end of the day, we're all in this competition for a reason. I think the standard we're producing week-in, week-out is fantastic, and long may it continue!"

The BetMGM Premier League continues in Brighton next Thursday, as league leader Van Gerwen takes on Night Five runner-up Cross in a battle of the former world champions.

Aspinall faces prodigy Luke Littler in another eye-catching showdown, while Humphries meets Gerwyn Price in a repeat of last year's World Grand Prix final, and Michael Smith plays Wright.