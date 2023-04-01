Deschamps not taking France's Euro 2024 qualification for granted

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Deschamps not taking France's Euro 2024 qualification for granted
Deschamps not taking France's Euro 2024 qualification for granted
Deschamps in training alongside Mbappe
Deschamps in training alongside Mbappe
Reuters
France sit comfortably on top of their Euro 2024 qualification group but manager Didier Deschamps refuses to get carried away with their excellent start as they prepare to face Ireland on Thursday in Paris.

With four games played in Group B, France have maximum points and have yet to concede a goal. Two teams qualify from the group so at the halfway stage, the French are almost there. Almost is not good enough for their coach.

"I've already experienced situations with almost, it's not qualified. I am pragmatic and factual, the players are aware of that too," Deschamps told reporters on Wednesday.

"If that's enough, that's enough, but let's take the points."

France opened their qualification campaign with a 4-0 thumping of the Netherlands, but found it tougher when they came away from Dublin with a 1-0 win against Ireland in March. Deschamps expects more of the same in Paris.

Deschamps alongside his training staff
Reuters

"The game in Dublin was complicated, we had played three days before against the Netherlands, and Ireland had played a friendly, there was a freshness about them," he said.

"There is a quality to this Ireland team. It will take more presence and we need to create more defensive problems for them. They have a grouped block and it will be the case again tomorrow."

The French manager also denied rumours that forward Randal Kolo Muani would not be available for the game with Ireland.

"He did his session yesterday, he was not in the gym, you have bad information. He had a very good session on the pitch," Deschamps added.

Kylian Mbappe had been expected to appear at the press conference, but instead, it was left to vice-captain Antoine Griezmann to face the media.

The Atletico Madrid forward spoke of the challenges of playing a more midfield role for the French national side.

Griezmann during training
Profimedia

"It was complicated to find myself in this position, to quickly change between my position at Atletico and the one I have here," Griezmann said.

"Whether I'm in midfield or up front, I'm going to give it my all and I know what I have to do."

Griezmann is also expecting another tough game after the narrow win away to Ireland.

"(Goalkeeper) Mike Maignan saved the team two or three times. We expect a lot of intensity, we will have to keep the ball if we do not want to suffer so much," he added.

After Ireland, France then travel to take on Germany in a friendly on September 12th.

Mentions
FootballFranceIreland
Related Articles
Hernandez returns to France squad as Pogba left out
Evan Ferguson out of Ireland's Euro qualifiers with knee injury
Ndombele, Sanchez join Galatasaray from Spurs
Show more
Football
Record-breaking Ronaldo 'wants more' with Portugal
Messi, Haaland, Mbappe nominated for Ballon d'Or, Putellas misses out
Updated
The most surprising moves of the summer transfer window
Rodgers backs Henderson against 'morality officers' over Saudi move
Spain's Hermoso files legal complaint over Rubiales kiss
Updated
Flekken gets the nod as Dutch search for regular keeper continues
Premier League to support new PFA brain health assistance fund
Pressure rising for struggling Germany as Japan & France await
United say they're taking Antony assault allegations seriously
Most Read
Djokovic struggling to enjoy US Open due to stress
Ben Shelton hopes to play disruptor against Novak Djokovic
Djokovic turns up heat to breeze into US Open semi-finals
Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings