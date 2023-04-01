Hernandez returns to France squad as Pogba left out

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Hernandez returns to France squad as Pogba left out
Hernandez returns to France squad as Pogba left out
Lucas Hernandez in action for PSG
Lucas Hernandez in action for PSG
Reuters
Defender Lucas Hernandez (27) has been recalled to the France squad for this month's Euro 2024 qualifier against Ireland and a friendly against Germany, while midfielders N'Golo Kante (32) and Paul Pogba (30) miss out.

Hernandez was sidelined for several months last season after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture at the World Cup, but he has played three Ligue 1 games for Paris St Germain this season after moving to the French champions in July.

Arsenal defender William Saliba (22) also returns to the squad, after recovering from a back injury that kept him out of action earlier this year.

Kante, a 2018 World Cup winner who joined Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad in June, has been left out of the squad. The 32-year-old has dealt with a string of injury issues in recent years, making just two appearances for France since 2022.

"He's played again, he's played a few games in a row, not all of them full games, with a good level of league, even if the temperatures are high, which isn't ideal," France coach Didier Deschamps told reporters.

"He's just come off a year out. I felt he needed to keep going and the players who were there during his absence lived up to my expectations.

"(Kante) is still eligible for selection, but at this gathering I took the option of confirming the younger players who had already responded well to the expectations of the very highest level."

Pogba has made one substitute appearance for Juventus this season after knee surgery and muscle injuries restricted him to just 161 minutes last season, with Deschamps saying he believes in the midfielder's ability to "get back to his best level".

"He has the mental strength and the experience, but it's not going to happen by snapping his fingers. And if he's back to his best, he'll be a major contender for the France team again," Deschamps added.

France, who are top of Group B, host Ireland on September 7th at the Parc des Princes before travelling to face Germany on September 12th.

France squad

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham United), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens)

Defenders: Axel Disasi (Chelsea), Lucas Hernandez (Paris St Germain), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Paris St Germain), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt), Kylian Mbappe (Paris St Germain), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)

Mentions
FootballHernandez LucasKante N'GoloPogba PaulEuroFranceDeschamps DidierIrelandGermanySaliba William
Related Articles
France forward Ousmane Dembele leaves Barcelona to join PSG on five-year deal
German FA confident Euro 2024 euphoria will come despite another World Cup shock exit
Germany coach Flick drops Werner, Goretzka for friendlies
Show more
Football
Dean Henderson signs for Crystal Palace on multi-year deal
Transfer News LIVE: United interested in Reguillon, Roma sign Lukaku
Updated
Haaland and Bonmati win UEFA Player of the Year prizes
PSG, Dortmund, Newcastle in tough Champions League group
Updated
Former US World Cup winner Julie Ertz retires
Spain's federation set to sack coach Jorge Vilda
Updated
Wolves sign Uruguayan defender Bueno from Girona
UEFA will not follow 'absurd' added time rules, says official
Updated
Wolves' Nunes set for Man City move, says boss O'Neil
Editors' picks: Milan clash with Roma, India meet Pakistan
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: United interested in Reguillon, Roma sign Lukaku
Everything you need to know about the Champions League draw
Injured Raphael Varane will miss Man Utd trip to Arsenal
Manchester City and rivals set for Champions League draw

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings