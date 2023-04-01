German FA confident Euro 2024 euphoria will come despite another World Cup shock exit

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. German FA confident Euro 2024 euphoria will come despite another World Cup shock exit
German FA confident Euro 2024 euphoria will come despite another World Cup shock exit
Germany suffered a shock group stage exit at the WWC
Germany suffered a shock group stage exit at the WWC
Reuters
Germany's reputation as a global football powerhouse may have taken another hit with the women's team crashing out of the World Cup but this will not affect euphoria for the men's Euro 2024 on home soil, said German FA (DFB) president Bernd Neuendorf.

The Germans drew 1-1 with South Korea on Thursday, ending up third in their group at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Germany, winners of the title in 2003 and 2007, had never gone out earlier than the quarter-finals in their eight previous appearances at the tournament, leaving millions of fans at home stunned.

Their shock exit comes just eight months after the men's team suffered a second consecutive World Cup group stage elimination with a disastrous run in Qatar.

"I think the thrill of anticipation (for the Euro) will come," DFB president Neuendorf told German broadcaster ZDF on Friday.

Popp reacts after missing a chance
Reuters

"We need successes, we need wins. But generally people are looking forward to the Euro."

"I am confident that we will achieve this euphoria, that it will come," Neuendorf added. "What is also important is that we have on the pitch the corresponding performances and not only see what events around the Euro can trigger that joy."

The four-time men's world champions, who do not need to qualify for the Euro as the hosts, had been hoping to build up support and anticipation this year for the tournament with an improving run.

But they have failed to impress and have not succeeded in shoring up support at home, leaving coach Hansi Flick, who took over in 2021, under mounting pressure.

His team have won just one of their last five matches since their World Cup exit in December. They have also won only three of their last 11 games.

"We need sporting success. That is indisputable," said Neuendorf.

Mentions
FootballGermanySouth KoreaGermanyEuroWorld Cup Women
Related Articles
Germany shock Women's World Cup exit after failing to beat stubborn South Korea
Updated
Yellow cards force Colombia coach to approach final group game with caution
Hegering fit for Germany's crunch South Korea clash in Women's World Cup's Group H
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern set Kane deadline while Spurs on verge of Van de Ven agreement
Updated
Can Sanchez dislodge Kepa to become Chelsea's next number one?
Women's World Cup on pace to smash attendance records, says Football Australia's Johnson
Zambia Women's World Cup coach Bruce Mwape accused of sexual misconduct
Chelsea sign France defender Axel Disasi from Monaco for €45 million
Japan look to maintain level in World Cup knockout stage with Norway up next
Injured Keira Walsh receiving individual attention at England training base
Filling the void: Manchester City's hunt for the next big thing after Mahrez's exit
Thrilling 32-team Women's World Cup group stage produces fairytales aplenty
Most Read
Germany shock Women's World Cup exit after failing to beat stubborn South Korea
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern set Kane deadline while Spurs on verge of Van de Ven agreement
Morocco and Colombia both qualify in dramatic fashion after Lahmari winner
Africa exceed expectations with incredible run at Women’s World Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |