German FA confident Euro 2024 euphoria will come despite another World Cup shock exit

Germany's reputation as a global football powerhouse may have taken another hit with the women's team crashing out of the World Cup but this will not affect euphoria for the men's Euro 2024 on home soil, said German FA (DFB) president Bernd Neuendorf.

The Germans drew 1-1 with South Korea on Thursday, ending up third in their group at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Germany, winners of the title in 2003 and 2007, had never gone out earlier than the quarter-finals in their eight previous appearances at the tournament, leaving millions of fans at home stunned.

Their shock exit comes just eight months after the men's team suffered a second consecutive World Cup group stage elimination with a disastrous run in Qatar.

"I think the thrill of anticipation (for the Euro) will come," DFB president Neuendorf told German broadcaster ZDF on Friday.

Popp reacts after missing a chance Reuters

"We need successes, we need wins. But generally people are looking forward to the Euro."

"I am confident that we will achieve this euphoria, that it will come," Neuendorf added. "What is also important is that we have on the pitch the corresponding performances and not only see what events around the Euro can trigger that joy."

The four-time men's world champions, who do not need to qualify for the Euro as the hosts, had been hoping to build up support and anticipation this year for the tournament with an improving run.

But they have failed to impress and have not succeeded in shoring up support at home, leaving coach Hansi Flick, who took over in 2021, under mounting pressure.

His team have won just one of their last five matches since their World Cup exit in December. They have also won only three of their last 11 games.

"We need sporting success. That is indisputable," said Neuendorf.