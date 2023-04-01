Germany coach Flick drops Werner, Goretzka for friendlies

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Germany coach Flick drops Werner, Goretzka for friendlies
Germany coach Flick drops Werner, Goretzka for friendlies
Germany will host the EUros next year
Germany will host the EUros next year
Reuters
Germany coach Hansi Flick on Thursday left several established internationals, including Leon Goretzka (28) and Timo Werner (27), out of his squad to face Japan and France in friendlies early next month, with his future on the line after a bad run.

Germany, who host the Euros next year, have been struggling for form and have won just one of their last five matches since their shock World Cup group stage exit in December.

The four-time world and three-time European champions, who have now been eliminated in the first round of the last two World Cups, have also won only three of their last 11 games.

Flick did not include RB Leipzig striker Werner or Bayern Munich midfielder Goretzka, who has 53 caps, in his squad, with David Raum and Thilo Kehrer also notable absentees.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah returned to the squad following a strong campaign last season, while the speedy Robin Gosens, who is enjoying his Bundesliga start with Union Berlin, was also recalled.

A surprise inclusion is Brighton & Hove Albion forward Pascal Gross, who is waiting for his first cap.

The Germans host Japan in Wolfsburg on September 9 before taking on France in Dortmund three days later.

With Germany fans booing and jeering in their matches in June, Flick is under mounting pressure with the upcoming games likely his last chance to show clear improvement towards a battle-worthy team for next year's tournament.

Mentions
FootballGermanyGoretzka LeonWerner Timo
Related Articles
Germany can deliver at Euro 2024 despite current bad form, says FA Vice President
German FA confident Euro 2024 euphoria will come despite another World Cup shock exit
Former Poland winger Blaszczykowski retires from football
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: United make Cucurella offer, Roma sign Lukaku
Updated
Terzic demands improvement against Heidenheim
Brighton reach agreement for Ansu Fati loan deal
Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku makes loan move to Roma
Haaland admits to taping mouth shut when he sleeps
Manchester City and rivals set for Champions League draw
UEFA will not follow 'absurd' added time rules, says official
Blow for Messi, Miami MLS playoff hopes as Cincinnati clinch
Rubiales' behaviour 'inappropriate', says UEFA president Ceferin
Most Read
Everything you need to know about the Champions League draw
Transfer News LIVE: United make Cucurella offer, Roma sign Lukaku
Injured Raphael Varane will miss Man Utd trip to Arsenal
Kvitova and Wozniacki renew rivalry at US Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings