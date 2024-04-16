Dortmund win six-goal thriller to dump out Atletico and reach Champions League semi-finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Dortmund win six-goal thriller to dump out Atletico and reach Champions League semi-finals
Dortmund win six-goal thriller to dump out Atletico and reach Champions League semi-finals
Sabitzer's goal sent Dortmund through
Sabitzer's goal sent Dortmund through
Profimedia
A 4-2 win on a topsy-turvy night means Borussia Dortmund have reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals for the first time since they were runners-up under Jürgen Klopp in 2013, winning their last eight tie against Atlético Madrid 5-4 on aggregate.

Both sides passed up a golden opportunity each to take the lead inside five minutes – first, Dortmund’s Ian Maatsen played the ball square across the box to Marcel Sabitzer, encouraging Jan Oblak to commit himself, but somehow César Azpilicueta got back to block what should have been a simple tap-in.

A minute later, Antoine Griezmann headed a long ball into the path of Álvaro Morata, who raced through on goal but put his delicate chip wide.

The home side were enjoying more possession and chances but were rarely testing Oblak. That was until the 33rd minute, when Mats Hummels played a wonderful pass with the outside of his boot over the top to Julian Brandt, who despite a tight angle, powered his shot past the Slovenian goalkeeper to go ahead on the night.

Brandt gave Dortmund the lead
Profimedia

Six minutes later, the Schwarzgelben were ahead in the tie, too. Sabitzer and Maatsen combined again on the left, with the Chelsea loanee bursting into the area and shooting across Oblak into the far corner.

Diego Simeone needed an immediate response from his side after the break, and they delivered within four minutes. A swinging corner delivery was met at the far post by Mario Hermoso, who headed it back across goal, forcing the unfortunate Hummels to knock the ball into his own net.

Ángel Correa perhaps should have swung the pendulum back in the Colchoneros’ favour when he put a golden chance wide, but he made amends shortly after the hour mark.

The Argentine set up a chance for Rodrigo Riquelme, which was saved before the rebound fell his way, allowing him to slam his second attempt in off the crossbar.

Correa levelled it up for Atletico
Profimedia

Just when the visitors looked to be in control of proceedings, Dortmund hit back and retook the second-leg lead.

Atleti afforded Sabitzer space on the left, and his cross was perfect for Niclas Füllkrug to head past Oblak. Then, as they did in the first half, BVB quickly scored another in this thriller.

A long ball was deflected into Füllkrug’s path and his shot was blocked, yet Sabitzer was first to the second ball, which he took in his stride and drilled into the bottom corner.

Match stats
Statsperform

Fine saves from Oblak kept the Spanish side in the tie late on, but there would be no final twist as they lost in Germany for the eighth time in their last 11 trips. Home soil was key for Edin Terzić’s men, who recorded a ninth European tie success in their history after losing the first leg away.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund)

No player has more assists than Sabitzer in the Champions League
Statsperform, AFP

Check out the match summary with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueDortmundAtl. Madrid
Related Articles
Diego Simeone wary of Dortmund's home strength ahead of Champions League return
Edin Terzic seeks Dortmund reaction in Champions League return against Atletico
Dortmund's Sebastien Haller to miss Atletico clash but Jadon Sancho to return
Show more
Football
Mbappe nets twice to send PSG into Champions League semis amid Barcelona implosion
Real Madrid's Bellingham 'used to' hearing racist abuse in Spain
Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to seize Champions League chance at Bayern Munich
Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid not dwelling on last season's loss at Manchester City
Spain to decide whether to suspend main candidate to lead football federation
Naby Keita suspended and fined for refusing to board team bus for Leverkusen game
Man City boss Guardiola warns too soon to dream about double treble ahead of last eight tie
EXCLUSIVE: Napoli’s Osimhen urged to consider Arsenal move amid PSG & Chelsea interest
'Great season' still possible for Bayern, says Harry Kane ahead of Arsenal clash
Most Read
Naby Keita suspended and fined for refusing to board team bus for Leverkusen game
'Shame' of penalty pantomine spoils big Chelsea win for Mauricio Pochettino
Ronnie O'Sullivan calls for World Championship to be moved from Crucible
Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid not dwelling on last season's loss at Manchester City

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings