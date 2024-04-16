Dortmund win six-goal thriller to dump out Atletico and reach Champions League semi-finals

A 4-2 win on a topsy-turvy night means Borussia Dortmund have reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals for the first time since they were runners-up under Jürgen Klopp in 2013, winning their last eight tie against Atlético Madrid 5-4 on aggregate.

Both sides passed up a golden opportunity each to take the lead inside five minutes – first, Dortmund’s Ian Maatsen played the ball square across the box to Marcel Sabitzer, encouraging Jan Oblak to commit himself, but somehow César Azpilicueta got back to block what should have been a simple tap-in.

A minute later, Antoine Griezmann headed a long ball into the path of Álvaro Morata, who raced through on goal but put his delicate chip wide.

The home side were enjoying more possession and chances but were rarely testing Oblak. That was until the 33rd minute, when Mats Hummels played a wonderful pass with the outside of his boot over the top to Julian Brandt, who despite a tight angle, powered his shot past the Slovenian goalkeeper to go ahead on the night.

Brandt gave Dortmund the lead Profimedia

Six minutes later, the Schwarzgelben were ahead in the tie, too. Sabitzer and Maatsen combined again on the left, with the Chelsea loanee bursting into the area and shooting across Oblak into the far corner.

Diego Simeone needed an immediate response from his side after the break, and they delivered within four minutes. A swinging corner delivery was met at the far post by Mario Hermoso, who headed it back across goal, forcing the unfortunate Hummels to knock the ball into his own net.

Ángel Correa perhaps should have swung the pendulum back in the Colchoneros’ favour when he put a golden chance wide, but he made amends shortly after the hour mark.

The Argentine set up a chance for Rodrigo Riquelme, which was saved before the rebound fell his way, allowing him to slam his second attempt in off the crossbar.

Correa levelled it up for Atletico Profimedia

Just when the visitors looked to be in control of proceedings, Dortmund hit back and retook the second-leg lead.

Atleti afforded Sabitzer space on the left, and his cross was perfect for Niclas Füllkrug to head past Oblak. Then, as they did in the first half, BVB quickly scored another in this thriller.

A long ball was deflected into Füllkrug’s path and his shot was blocked, yet Sabitzer was first to the second ball, which he took in his stride and drilled into the bottom corner.

Match stats Statsperform

Fine saves from Oblak kept the Spanish side in the tie late on, but there would be no final twist as they lost in Germany for the eighth time in their last 11 trips. Home soil was key for Edin Terzić’s men, who recorded a ninth European tie success in their history after losing the first leg away.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund)

No player has more assists than Sabitzer in the Champions League Statsperform, AFP

