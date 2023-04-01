Eberechi Eze credits Roy Hodgson's 'insane wisdom' for England call-up

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Eberechi Eze credits Roy Hodgson's 'insane wisdom' for England call-up
Eberechi Eze credits Roy Hodgson's 'insane wisdom' for England call-up
Eberechi Eze spoke ahead of England's qualifiers
Eberechi Eze spoke ahead of England's qualifiers
Profimedia
Eberechi Eze (24) has credited the "insane wisdom" of veteran Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson (75) for helping him earn a first call-up to the England senior squad.

Eze is part of England manager Gareth Southgate's squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta away on Friday and at home to North Macedonia on Monday.

"I am very grateful to Roy for all he did in helping me regain form. He helped me massively with my mental state too," winger Eze, who scored 10 Premier League goals last season, told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday.

"He advises me all the time, he has insane wisdom."

Hodgson returned to Crystal Palace after Patrick Vieira was sacked in March, and immediately guided them away from relegation danger.

London-born Eze suffered a serious Achilles tendon injury in May 2021 when he was close to an England call, setting his career back. But he impressed throughout the last campaign.

Eze (left) in England training
Reuters

"You can see from what he did coming back how effective he (Hodgson) was. The influence he had on the players, the mindset and freedom we played with. That is something we hadn't had for a while," Eze said.

With two wins from two games, England are already firm favourites to win Group C and qualify for the finals in Germany and while Southgate is usually reluctant to tinker too much with his starting lineup, Eze could feature against Malta.

"Naturally there is always something you want next. I am grateful to be in this position," Eze said when asked whether he was confident of making his debut.

"I have worked hard, no one has done me any favours as I deserve to be here."

Eze will have teammate Marc Guehi for company during his international duty.

"He has been speaking to me a bit about it. He has helped a lot in terms of making me feel settled. It is all a good experience," he said.

Mentions
FootballEze EberechiHodgson RoyEngland
Related Articles
Crystal Palace's Eze earns first call-up as England name squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers
Euro 2024 expansion leaves drama-lite qualifying for big nations as matches resume
Missing the World Cup was a bigger blow than being banned, says Ivan Toney
Show more
Football
Nations League finals a considerable achievement for Croatia, says coach Dalic
Jude Bellingham confident England will 'deliver' major tournament win
Kylian Mbappe says he never discussed extending stay with Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi confirms triumphant 2022 World Cup was likely his last
Netherlands finding end of season energy as they chase Nations League crown
Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not trigger one-year contract extension
Updated
Brazilian football president does not rule out waiting until 2024 for Carlo Ancelotti
Transfer analysis: What will Jude Bellingham bring to Real Madrid?
Brazil to take on Spain at Santiago Bernabeu in anti-racism campaign
'I feel Argentinian, I am Argentinian', says Garnacho
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG keen on Mbappe sale, Al-Hilal interested in Lukaku
Fran Garcia signs for Real Madrid and gets a first call-up on same day
Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not trigger one-year contract extension
Finals MVP Nikola Jokic gives Serbia another sports hero to celebrate