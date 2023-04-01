AFCON 2023: Late Mohamed Salah penalty salvages point for Egypt against spirited Mozambique

Late Mohamed Salah penalty salvages point for Egypt against spirited Mozambique
AFP
Mozambique were cruelly denied one of the biggest shocks in Africa Cup of Nations history, as a stoppage-time penalty from Egypt’s Mohamed Salah spared his nation’s blushes, in turn denying the Mambas a maiden victory at the tournament.

Unbeaten in six competitive matches, Egypt wasted little time in establishing themselves on this encounter, taking the lead inside two minutes.

Last on the scoresheet for the Pharaohs in their 6-0 demolition of Djibouti in November, Mostafa Mohamed reaped the rewards of Salah’s miss-hit shot by exquisitely pivoting on the ball, taking him away from Edmilson Dove before firing a fearsome strike past Ernan into the back of the net.

Already with an eye for goal, Mohamed came close to doubling his tally eight minutes later, but on this occasion, Ernan was up to the challenge by making himself big in the Mozambique goal to deny the Nantes striker.

The Mambas were hanging on in the early going, but they displayed their own threat before the break when Witi’s effort needed to be tipped over the bar by Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy.

Mozambique were down but not out at the break, and set about imposing themselves on the second period with renewed vigour.

And in the space of three second-half minutes, the Mambas had turned the game on its head in sensational fashion. First, Witi headed home Domingos Macandza’s pinpoint cross in the 55th minute, then HT substitute Clesio Bauque silenced the Egyptians with a stunning turn of pace that took him away from two Egyptian defenders, before slotting a majestic finish past El Shenawy.

In-form Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush was introduced from the bench, but as time ran out on the Egyptians’ efforts, a spate of missed opportunities looked to have cost them dearly as they begin to fall short of ideas.

A reprieve was on the way though, as deep into stoppage-time, Domingos Macandza felled Mohamed in the box, handing Egypt a penalty.

Only one man was ever going to step up, and Salah emphatically levelled proceedings from 12 yards to get the Pharaohs out of jail. Heartbreak for Mozambique, but the African minnows can surely take heart from an impressive performance against one of the continent's superpowers.

It was hardly an ideal warm-up for Egypt as they prepare to take on Ghana in their second group game, knowing anything but a win leaves them vulnerable to an early exit.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Clesio Bauque (Mozambique)

Egypt vs Mozambique player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore here. 

Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsAfrican footballEgyptMozambiqueBauque Clesio
