Dimarco strike keeps Inter's perfect Serie A start alive against rock-bottom Empoli

Dimarco strike keeps Inter's perfect Serie A start alive against rock-bottom Empoli
Federico Dimarco celebrates his strike against Empoli
Federico Dimarco celebrates his strike against Empoli
AFP
Inter Milan extended their unbeaten start to the Serie A season to five games with a 1-0 victory over Empoli at the Stadio Carlo Castellani, registering a ninth straight away H2H clean sheet in the process - the most for a single club away from home against another top-flight opponent.

While Inter’s only hiccup of the season came in their UEFA Champions League opening draw against Real Sociedad in the midweek, Empoli had about a week to recover from their record 7-0 defeat to Roma.

Each side arrived into the clash sitting at the extreme ends of the league table, and it was no surprise to see the Nerazzurri strong-arm the hosts with authority, which almost paid off via Matteo Darmian, who saw his header cleared off the line by Ardian Ismajli.

Few expected Aurelio Andreazzoli’s men to mount a defence like they did, as they gradually grew into the game in search of a maiden league goal this season. However, their glaring inefficiency was all the more evident in attack.

Simone Inzaghi’s five-man brawny midfield proved too much of a force for the hosts, who had shot-stopper Etrit Berisha to thank for his fantastic goal-saving reflexes that kept the scores level going into the break.

Stiven Shpendi came close to netting Empoli’s first goal against Inter at the Castellani in 17 years following the restart, but Inter cruised to take the lead shortly after from Federico Dimarco’s sumptuous strike – a first-time volley into the top corner from outside the box that deservedly drew rounds of applause from the Empoli fans.

The introduction of three fresh Nerazzurri faces in the final 20 minutes provided the visitors with the balance they needed to completely shut out Empoli, who ultimately became the first Italian team in Serie A history to lose five straight games without scoring. Inter are the side the Azzurri have tasted the most defeats against in the league, leaving Roma behind in the process.

In stark contrast, Simone Inzaghi becomes only the fourth manager in the club’s history to register five opening wins in a Serie A season, after Antonio Conte, Roberto Mancini, and Helenio Herrera, although he will be wary of his counterparts’ record of losing the Scudetto on each occasion. Inter are now unbeaten since July, having last lost to Manchester City in last season’s Champions League final.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan

Empoli - Inter player ratings
Flashscore

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballSerie AEmpoliInter
Football Tracker: Newcastle take on Sheffield United, Madrid readies for derby
Updated
Ajax match with Feyenoord abandoned after flares lobbed on pitch
Chelsea slump continues as Watkins the villain for woeful Blues
Liverpool put West Ham to the sword and climb up to second spot
Son brace earns Spurs point at Arsenal in thrilling North London derby
Manchester United's Rashford unhurt after being involved in car crash
Mitoma at the double as Brighton breeze through Bournemouth
Cagliari still looking for first Serie A win after loss at Atalanta
Odegaard v Maddison: How midfield metronomes could swing the North London derby
