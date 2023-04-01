England captain Leah Williamson set to become first Lioness to address United Nations

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. England captain Leah Williamson set to become first Lioness to address United Nations
England captain Leah Williamson set to become first Lioness to address United Nations
Williamson celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women's Finalissima
Williamson celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women's Finalissima
Reuters
Leah Williamson (26) will become the first England women's footballer to address the United Nations when she makes a plea on Tuesday to challenge gender stereotypes and level the playing field for girls around the world.

The England captain joins world leaders in New York for the UN's Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs) Summit, and her message will be, 'Don't leave girls behind'.

The Arsenal player will appear at a one-on-one talk with girl's education activist, Vee Kativhu.

Williamson will speak about her recent visit to Za'atari in Jordan, the largest Syrian refugee camp in the world, where she witnessed what football has done for girls and communities there.

"Sport has the power to change lives but it's still not a level playing field for so many girls around the world. Football definitely changed my life," Williamson said ahead of her address.

"After visiting the Za'atari refugee camp, I've seen first-hand how our football programme, Coaching for Life, is helping the girls in the camp cope better with the challenges they face.

"Through The Arsenal Foundation's work with Save the Children, we've shown in Za'atari how we can empower girls through sport, and how boys can play an active role with us on that journey."

Mentions
Williamson LeahArsenalEnglandFootball
Related Articles
Defender Lucy Parker joins Lionesses squad for Nations League
Success of Women's World Cup still cannot hide financial gap with men
Keira Walsh and Beth England to miss Lionesses' two Nations League games
Show more
Football
Ireland reached Women's World Cup 'in spite' of Pauw, says Caldwell
Jenni Hermoso says Spain squad announcement shows 'nothing has changed'
Late header salvages draw for Neymar's Al Hilal in Asian Champions League
Football Tracker: Girona beat Granada in six-goal thriller as Draxler heads to Qatar
Updated
Superb Hudson-Odoi strike earns Forest point against 10-man Burnley
Spain's women players say their national team boycott remains despite call-ups
Newcastle's Sandro Tonali ready for emotional return to former club AC Milan
Montreal midfielder Miljevic has contract terminated by MLS after investigation
Lazio boss Sarri wants fast start on Champions League return against Atletico
Most Read
Champions League: Can anyone topple favourites Manchester City?
Crowds hail Al Nassr and Ronaldo's arrival in Iran ahead of AFC Champions League match
Football Tracker: Girona beat Granada in six-goal thriller as Draxler heads to Qatar
Spurs 'family' behind Richarlison, says skipper Heung-min Son

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings