Europa League roundup: Villarreal come back to beat Maccabi Haifa on poignant night

Maccabi Haifa's players stand before kick-off
Maccabi Haifa's players stand before kick-off
Profimedia
Maccabi Haifa lost on their return to competitive football following the ongoing conflicts in Israel, as Villarreal snatched a 2-1 win at the AEK Arena in Cyprus on UEFA Europa League (UEL) matchday four.

Villarreal started on the front foot, as Ben Brereton Diaz was twice denied brilliantly by Sharif Kaiuf, before Haifa grew into the half. Frantzdy Pierrot and Pierre Cornud were both denied by Pepe Reina, who is 19 years Kaiuf’s senior, before the Israelis scored their first goal since early October.

Abdoulaye Seck headed in his first-ever UEL goal from a free-kick on the half-hour mark, and after originally being deemed offside, a VAR check showed that he was in fact onside.

What followed in the half was truly remarkable, as Villarreal were then awarded a penalty five minutes later.

 Alexander Sorloth was denied by Kaiuf, only for the penalty to be retaken. Manu Trigueros then stepped up, and also saw his penalty saved by the goalkeeper.

Like the first half, Villarreal started the second strongly, and Sorloth had another chance to score straight away, but after rounding Kaiuf, he was denied by the 22-year-old.

Despite surrendering the majority of possession, Haifa had chances to extend their lead too, as Anan Khalaili’s shot flashed just wide after the hour mark.

However, the Yellow Submarine continued to push, and found two late goals to break Haifa hearts. Substitute Álex Baena opened his UEL account by tapping home Alberto Moreno’s cross, before Sorloth got himself on the scoresheet with his third goal in as many matches, as Kaiuf was finally beaten.

It was a spirited performance from the hosts, and Kaiuf in particular, but the result means that they remain winless in the UEL and bottom of the group, while victorious Villarreal move up to second.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Sharif Kaiuf (Maccabi Haifa)

Check out all the match stats from the game with Flashscore.

Other Europa League results (18:45 CET kick-off)

Across Europe, we have had other Europa League games. Click on the links below to read Flashscore's dedicated match reports from the fixtures.

Group B

Ajax 0 Brighton 2

Group E

LASK 3 Royale Union SG 0

Toulouse 3 Liverpool 2

Group F

Rennes 3 Panathinaikos 1

Group G

Servette 2 Sheriff Tiraspol 1

Slavia Prague 2 Roma 0

Group H

Qarabag 0 Bayer Leverkusen 1

FootballEuropa LeagueMaccabi HaifaVillarreal
